Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast, 2021-2031

The growing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements among consumers has fueled the market's expansion for nutraceutical ingredients.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size was valued at $163.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $327.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.The most popular category of components for nutraceuticals will continue to be nutrients, which include proteins, fibers, and different specific functional additions. As food and beverage manufacturers throughout the world roll out new high-value-added nutritious preparations, proteins will experience the fastest growth. The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits and rising usage in specialized foods and beverages.

By form, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into dry and liquid. The liquid segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Ingredients for liquid nutraceuticals can be produced easily and affordably. Since they are easier to consume than dry products, liquid products are expected to grow more quickly in the near future.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is analyzed based on type, form, application, and region. By type, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into probiotics, vitamins, minerals, proteins, dietary fibers, and others. Further, proteins segment is bifurcated into plant proteins and animal proteins. Among these, the probiotics segment occupied the major nutraceutical ingredients market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

