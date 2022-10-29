Cenk Sidar, CEO and Co-founder of Enquire AI, Featured in Influential People Magazine

Cenk Sidar, CEO of Enquire AI

Cenk Sidar, CEO and co-founder of Enquire AI was recently featured in Influential People Magazine. As an industry veteran with experience as a Web3 evangelist and proponent of the future of work, Cenk Sidar was a natural choice to be featured in Influential People Magazine as part of its series on entrepreneurs in the financial and technology industry.

Cenk Sidar shared his thoughts on a wide variety of subjects and offered advice and tips to other entrepreneurs. He spoke about his background and career path, what some of the biggest challenges are as an industry leader in the technology and AI arena, what are some of the common mistakes people make when starting a business and what are the most rewarding aspects of his work. Mr. Sidar also shared his thoughts on what the definition of success is: “For me, success is about making a positive impact on the world. It’s not just about making money or achieving personal goals. It’s about using your talents and resources to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Cenk Sidar said, regarding his favorite thing about being an entrepreneur, “I can make my own decisions and shape my own destiny. I’m not beholden to anyone else’s opinion or agenda. I can follow my own vision and create something that makes a difference in the world.” As for the biggest challenge that Mr. Sidar has faced, he commented: “The biggest challenge I’ve faced is probably failure. As an entrepreneur, you have to be willing to take risks and accept that not every idea is going to work out. You have to be comfortable with failure and learn from your mistakes.”

Mr. Sidar offered advice to anyone thinking about becoming an entrepreneur: “My advice would be to just go for it. Don’t let anyone else tell you that you can’t do it. If you have an idea that you believe in, don’t be afraid to pursue it. The worst that can happen is you fail, but even then you’ll learn valuable lessons that will help you in your next venture.” Cenk Sidar shared his thoughts on the future of entrepreneurship: “I think the future of entrepreneurship is very bright. I believe that more and more people are going to realize that they have the power to create their own destiny. And with the rise of technology, it’s easier than ever to start a business and make your vision a reality.”

https://influentialpeoplemagazine.com/interview-with-cenk-sidar-ceo-and-co-founder-of-enquire-ai

https://www.enquire.ai/app/index

About Cenk Sidar

Cenk Sidar is a proponent of Web3 and the future of work. He is the co-founder and CEO of Enquire AI, a platform for next-generation insights that offers the world's top businesses an AI-powered platform to tap into global subject-matter experts instantly. He also contributes to NextWave DAO, an organization that uses community gatherings, in-person panels, and a networking platform to connect Web2 and Web3. At the American-Turkish Council, Mr. Sidar started his professional career more than 15 years ago as the Director of Infrastructure, Energy, and Defense Programs. From there, he moved on to ConStrat before creating Sidar Global Advisors, where he served as CEO from the company's founding in 2010 until the end of 2017, counting among their clients companies such as Microsoft, Kinross Gold Corporation, Hilton Worldwide, and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, Cenk Sidar acts as an angel investor in businesses including DAOBnB, Voscreen, Kapsul Media, and a few others. The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, New York Times, and other international publications have all featured him. He routinely presents at conferences all around the world on topics including Web3, knowledge sharing, AI and human relationships, and the future of employment. Sidar has contributed to top publications and media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC, Bloomberg, Foreign Policy, CCTV, and Al Jazeera, as well as been interviewed by them. Additionally, he has spoken before crowds all over the world at venues like the UK House of Commons, Cornell, Tufts, Johns Hopkins (SAIS), and CFR.

Cenk Sidar was chosen in 2012 by the Diplomatic Courier and the Young Foreign Policy Professionals as one of the top 99 foreign policy leaders under the age of 33 in the globe. He belongs to the Atlantic Council, Turkish Social Democracy Foundation (SODEV), Atlantik-Brucke e. V., European Young Leaders Program, Jean Monnet Program, Project Interchange Alumni, and American Academy of Achievement. He is also a member of the Johns Hopkins University SAIS Advisory Council. He speaks German and English fluently.

Sidar holds an MA degree in international economics and international relations from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington, a postgraduate degree in European studies from SAIS’s Bologna Center in Italy, and a BA degree in business administration and international relations from Istanbul Bilgi University.