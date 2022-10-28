Notice of Request for Applicants - DC Flood Resilience Community Walk Project

DOEE seeks eligible entities to lead two community walks to raise awareness about flooding and to promote resilient development through two community walks, specifically targeting the Watts Branch and Oxon Run neighborhoods of Wards 7 and 8, both underserved communities, increasingly vulnerable to flooding and climate change. The walks will build community resilience to future flooding, help the public understand the risk of flooding, and mitigate that risk. The amount available for the project is approximately $19,445

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-RRD-797” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is November 30, 2022. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Optional Pre-application Information Session

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: Noon

Link: Community Walk Information Session

Password: U2zJg7

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies;

Faith-based organizations;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.