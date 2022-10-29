Clear Sky Attracts Accomplished Metallurgical Expert as Lead Technology Advisor

- Former Mining Majors Metallurgist Joins Team -

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Turnstone Metallurgical Services (Turnstone), led by Marcus Tomlinson, PhD to undertake a lead advisory role in the development of lithium extraction and processing technologies.



PhD specialist bringing over thirty years of experience in metallurgical research, engineering, and operations support

Experience with Lithium includes USA Rare Earth’s and Texas Mineral Resource Corp.’s Round-Top Project in the United States and supporting Research on battery recycling projects

Fundamental knowledge in developing patented processes at Goldcorp Inc.



Based in Vancouver, Canada, Marcus Tomlinson brings over thirty years of experience in metallurgical research, engineering, and operations support. For over a decade, he worked in the Corporate Technical Services groups at Goldcorp and Barrick Gold. He founded Turnstone in April 2021 and has subsequently worked on the well-known Texas-based Round Top project in developing a fully integrated flowsheet to support development of this Lithium and rare earth orebody.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, notes, “Today’s announcement is another milestone event in the development of our venture. Our Company is laser-focused on the development of clean, sustainable extraction and processing solutions for claystone deposits and with this appointment we look forward to transforming our strategic technical ambitions into commercial viability. We welcome Marcus to the team and look forward to building value together.”

Upon Newmont’s acquisition of Goldcorp, Marcus served as Director, Modelling in the Newmont Global Projects team (2020 to 2021). During this period, he supported the expansion project at the world renowned Pueblo Viejo Mine, amongst other large-scale initiatives. At Goldcorp (2012-2020) he served in the corporate technical services team as Director Metallurgy & Research. During this time, he developed a patented process for concentrate enrichment, and supported pre-flotation and pyrite leach projects at the Peñasquito Mine. He also worked on projects to improve leach efficiency and reduce effluent toxicity. He was also involved in development of Goldcorp’s GeoMet strategy to improve predictability of metallurgical performance and financial expectations from projects and operations.

Prior to this, he served as Manager, Metallurgy with Barrick Gold Corporation (2008 to 2012) in the technical services group offering modelling and metallurgical support to global operations and development projects.

Marcus has also worked with a number of major Engineer companies, Worley Parsons Mining & Metals (2007 to 2008) in Australia, AMEC Americas Mining and Metals, Canada (2003 to 2007), Ausenco, Australia (2001 to 2003), AMEC Simons Mining Group, Canada, (1999-2001) and Fluor Daniel Mining & Minerals (1996 to 1999). His career started as a Senior Metallurgist with Anglo American Research Lab (1992 to 1995) in South Africa. He gained Lithium knowledge through Turnstone’s involvement with the Round Top project and battery recycling projects Research.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

www.clearskylithium.com

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF)

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company currently holds interests on the ELi and Halo properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

