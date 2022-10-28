FortisBC awards three companies with 2022 Excavation Safety Awards

Awards recognize those who exhibit safe digging practices

SURREY, BC, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Every year, FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) crews repair approximately 1,000 third-party damages to natural gas lines. To date in 2022, these damages have cost over two million dollars in repairs, with each incident endangering the public. FortisBC's excavation safety awards recognize companies who have assembled stellar safe digging track records over the past year, and have also taken steps to promote safe excavation practices and education.

FortisBC is awarding Mr. Service Ltd., Granby Bobcat Service Ltd. and Hexcel Construction Ltd. with the 2022 Excavation Safety Awards for their safe digging practices over the past year. FortisBC's damage prevention team is bringing back these awards for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These organizations have established themselves as leaders in safe digging and excavation, and are role models for other construction companies," said Tanya Kowalenko, public safety manager with FortisBC. "I'd like to thank Mr. Service, Granby Bobcat Service and Hexcel Construction for their commitment to digging safely, and encourage everyone hearing of these awards to reflect on what they themselves can do to dig safer."

Mr. Service Ltd., headquartered in Kamloops, holds a mission to guide their customers through renovations with education, in order to reduce any stress and help them understand the process. After damaging a natural gas line once, Mr. Service Ltd. has always reached out to BC 1 Call before doing any digging to gather location information on buried natural gas lines and other utilities. Adhering to the information BC 1 Call provides, Mr. Service has not damaged any natural gas lines ever since.

Granby Bobcat Service Ltd. is a family owned and operated business serving the Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Chemainus areas. Since 2002, Granby Bobcat Service Ltd. has provided services in excavating, landscaping, hauling and much more. Operating for around 20 years, Granby Bobcat Service has never damaged a natural gas line.

Hexcel Construction Ltd. was first established in 1985, and is a full service civil construction company specializing in general contracting and construction management. They currently operate in the Lower Mainland, with most of their projects located in Richmond, Delta and Burnaby. Hexcel Construction Ltd. is committed to continuously educating and training their employees on safe excavation practices. The organization has often invited FortisBC to educate staff on safe digging practices as part of ongoing training.

"While these awards are for construction companies, we ask all homeowners to dig safely to help avoid the safety hazards and costly repairs associated with damaging buried natural gas lines or other utility lines," stressed Kowalenko. "Anytime you're planning to work in your yard—such as building a deck or even just planting a few perennials—you must reach out to BC 1 Call in advance to request the location of underground gas and other utility lines on your property."

FortisBC's public safety team presented these awards at the Canadian Common Ground Alliance's 2022 Damage Prevention Symposium on October 27. For more information on safe digging practices, visit fortisbc.com/digsafe.

