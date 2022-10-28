Submit Release
Stagwell (STGW) to Participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell STGW announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will present at the upcoming 2022 Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference hosted in New York by RBC Capital Markets on November 15 and 16, 2022. Penn will participate in a fireside chat at 3:10PM on Tuesday November 15 and is available for 1:1 investor meetings throughout the duration of the event. For more information, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com.  

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell.

About Stagwell 
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

