Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park Adds Broadband Services

Las Cruces, NM, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New high-speed broadband service is now available at the Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park, thanks to an investment in the Doña Ana County fiber network by Conterra Networks. The project will provide speeds of up to 10 Gbps with 99.99% network reliability for Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park tenants.

"With the addition of increased reliability and connectivity, the Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park is a more attractive location than ever for businesses looking to move or expand," said Ifo Pili, City of Las Cruces Manager. "Located strategically in the Borderplex with easy access to I-10, I-25, and the Las Cruces Airport, we know that this is a prime location for businesses to thrive and grow. This expanded broadband service adds to our economic development momentum."

"Prospective tenants to the Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park have been asking for broadband services," added Elizabeth Teeters, City of Las Cruces Economic Development Director. "We are excited that now there will be even more amenities for businesses looking to relocate to Las Cruces and specifically to the industrial park."

In addition to high-speed connectivity, the Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park is Quest Site Certified and offers 500 acres ready for lease/purchase and 400 acres that are shovel ready. With utilities within the industrial park and a prime location, the industrial park also offers the opportunity for businesses to operate within a Foreign Trade Zone.

Conterra Networks has invested $9.5 million in the project so far and has announced an additional estimated $12.6 million over the next five years.

