Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Hires Curt Schultzberg

GOSHEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / October 28, 2022 - Hudson Valley Investment Advisors ("HVIA"), is pleased to announce that Curt Schultzberg has joined HVIA as Vice President & Strategic Market Manager.

"We want to build upon our already world class, client centric organization and bringing in someone like Curt allows us to look at things in a new light," said Gus Scacco, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer of HVIA. "Curt's extensive background and experience in strategic planning and business development, will help HVIA execute on its growth and expansion plans, both now and in the future."

In his new role, Mr. Schultzberg will be responsible for executing on HVIA's strategic plan that includes adoption of robust new technologies, streamlining and optimization of the client lifecycle experience as well as oversight of the HVIA Portfolio Management teams. He will also work closely with the leaders of Orange Wealth Management to ensure that the holistic value proposition is conveyed effectively to clients and prospects across all business segments. "My background is diverse" says Mr. Schultzberg. "I have been on the business side, having been involved in Strategy/planning and administration. I have been in sales, sales management, and relationship management. I also spent a few years doing Mergers & Acquisitions work. Additionally, I have been on both the institutional side and the individual retail side. My affiliation with HVIA brings a culmination of skills to our clientele. There are very few situations that a client or prospect could bring to us that I haven't been exposed to. I may not know every answer, but given my background, I know where to find the answer and circle the resource wagons."

Prior to joining HVIA, Mr. Schultzberg was Managing Director - Institutional Services for SDA Wealth Strategies. Mr. Schultzberg also held senior management positions with several financial service companies including Chief Administrative Officer of AXA Advisors. He received his undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Oswego, and currently serves on the SUNY- Oswego School of Business Advisory Board.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc., Orange Bank and Trust Company, and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Curt Schultzberg

Vice President & Strategic Market Manager

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.

Tel: 845-294-6127

117 Grand Street Goshen, NY 10924

SOURCE: Hudson Valley Investment Advisors

View source version on accesswire.com: