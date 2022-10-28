U.S.-Taiwan Working Group Meeting on International Organizations

On October 28, 2022, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) convened high-level representatives of the U.S. Department of State and the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consultations in Washington on expanding Taiwan’s participation at the United Nations and in other international fora. This discussion focused especially on evaluating this past year’s efforts at the World Health Assembly (WHA) in May and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in September, and supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in non-UN international and regional organizations as well as in multilateral initiatives.

Participants exchanged views on addressing global issues, such as global public health, civil aviation safety, climate change, the environment, telecommunications, intellectual property, economic cooperation, and freedom of religion or belief. U.S. participants applauded Taiwan’s contributions to the international community and reiterated the U.S. commitment to Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international fora, in accordance with long-standing U.S. policy. All participants agreed on the need to strengthen our engagement with likeminded partners in Geneva, Montreal, New York, Taipei, Washington, and elsewhere to increase awareness of Taiwan’s positive contributions to the international community.