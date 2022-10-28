Submit Release
Council President Albornoz to be Joined by Temporary Acting Planning Board Chair Zyontz and Acting Planning Director Stern for a Media Availability on Oct. 31 at 12:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, October 28 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 28, 2022

Rockville, Md., Oct. 28, 2022 On Monday, Oct. 31 at 12:30 p.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will be joined by Temporary Acting Planning Board Chair Jeffrey Zyontz and Acting Planning Director Tanya Stern for a media availability on Zoom. Zyontz will discuss his new role as temporary acting chair and his immediate priorities. Stern will address how Montgomery Planning continues to move forward on their work to provide continuity of service for residents, while supporting staff during this time of transition at the agency.  

Council President Albornoz will also discuss the nomination of the County’s new Health Officer, Dr. Kisha Davis, as well as additional topics of interest on the Council’s meeting agenda.  

Additionally, he will discuss Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which will be reviewed by the Public Safety Committee on Monday. Council President Albornoz sponsored this legislation to help crack down on guns in Montgomery County by prohibiting individuals from carrying weapons within 100 yards of places of public assembly. 

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update. 

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.  

# # #

Release ID: 22-372
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805
Categories: Gabe Albornoz

