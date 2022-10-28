The Cooper Institute’s Legacy Celebration Honors Women in Fitness Iconic Runner Kathrine Switzer as Keynote Speaker at Nov. 3 Gala

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooper Institute hosts its annual Legacy event “Celebrating Women in Fitness” on Thursday, November 3, 7-9 p.m., at the Arts District Mansion. The keynote speaker for the evening is Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially register and run the Boston Marathon in 1967. The Cooper Institute honors Millie Cooper who helped revolutionize the fitness industry for all women by setting the example for women and families to lead healthier lifestyles for more than 50 years. The Legacy Celebration directly supports The Cooper Institute’s nationwide research programs and increases awareness of the nation’s health crisis. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit cooperinstitute.org/Gala.



The 2022 Legacy Celebration theme “Celebrating Women in Fitness” recognizes an increase in women exercising for their health and serving as role models for their families, friends and colleagues. An iconic athlete, author, Emmy-award winning broadcaster and advocate for sports and social causes, Kathrine Switzer was the first woman to officially register and run the Boston Marathon in 1967. Now, 58% of all runners in the USA are women. To highlight this social revolution, Switzer ran the Boston Marathon again, at age 70, on the 50th anniversary of her iconic run, finishing only 24 minutes short of her initial race time at age 20. She has been honored widely for her achievements which include being inducted into the USA National Women’s Hall of Fame for creating positive social change throughout her storied career.

Millie Cooper has helped shape the way Americans view fitness for 50 years. Alongside her husband, Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH, they have proven that it’s easier to maintain good health than regain it once it’s lost. Millie continues to set an example for all women and their families in leading healthier lifestyles. She has authored two books focused on women’s health— the first, Aerobics for Women, was co-authored with her husband in 1972 and revised in 1988 as The New Aerobics for Women.

Throughout its 52 years, The Cooper Institute has proven higher fitness levels to be associated with a dramatic decrease of dying from all causes, lower risk of cardiovascular disease and lower risk of dementia and certain cancers. The Cooper Institute advocates for prevention and healthy living to children through its youth initiatives including fitness assessments, Healthy Zone School Recognition Program® and NFL Play 60 FitnessGram Project. With obesity and inactivity rates at an all-time high, especially in adolescents, The Cooper Institute’s ongoing research and education are more crucial now than ever.

All proceeds from the Legacy Celebration directly benefit The Cooper Institute and its mission to promote life-long health and wellness worldwide through research, education and advocacy.

To learn more about the 2022 Legacy Celebration and purchase tickets or sponsor a table, visit cooperinstitute.org/Gala.

The Cooper Institute thanks its sponsors for their support: Prevention Pioneer Gold Sponsor Nancy Ann and Ray L. Hunt; Original Wellness Warrior Silver Sponsors Dr. Kenneth & Millie Cooper, Foley & Lardner, LLP and Tedd Mitchell and Janet Tornelli-Mitchell; Treadmill Trailblazer Bronze Sponsors Drayton McLane, Jr., Sarah and Ross Perot, Jr., Gail and Steve Reinemund and Hon. Mike Huckabee; Fitness First Exclusive Valet Sponsor Marianne and Roger Staubach; Everything in Moderation Sweet Treat Favor Sponsor Shelly and Tom Codd and Friends of the Cooper Center Longitudinal Study Sponsors Greenlight Credentials, Chuck Anderson and BNSF Railway.

ABOUT THE COOPER INSTITUTE

The Cooper Institute was established as a nonprofit in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH, to promote life-long health and wellness worldwide through research, education and advocacy. By improving public health, The Cooper Institute helps people lead better, longer lives now and Well. Into the Future. To learn more, visit cooperinstitute.org .