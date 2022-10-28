Submit Release
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net loss of ($14.7) million or ($0.64) per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to net income of $771,000, or $0.03 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and net income of $2.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Included in the ($14.7) million 2022 third quarter results are $17.5 million of pre-tax charges related to Grain Technologies, Inc. (“Grain”) inclusive of the following: $7.9 million in additional write-offs of the receivable for loans put back to Grain; $8.6 million increase in provision for loan loss reserves/unused commitments to Grain-originated microloan portfolio and write-off of $1.0 million equity investment in Grain. In addition to pre-tax charges related to Grain, the Company also recognized a one-time $436,000 loss on equipment sales as it moved to implement ATMs as a service.
  • Net interest income of $17.6 million for the 2022 third quarter increased $2.1 million, or 13.71%, from the prior quarter and $2.2 million, or 14.06%, from the same quarter last year, largely due to increases in the Company's securities portfolio.
  • Net interest margin was 3.62% for the 2022 third quarter, a decrease from 4.10% for the prior quarter and from 4.13% for the same quarter last year. The reduction was largely attributable to an increase of lower yielding securities in the Company's portfolio and to an increase in the cost of funds.
  • Securities totaled $626.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $512.0 million from December 31, 2021.
  • Net loans receivable were $1.39 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $87.5 million, or 6.70%, from December 31, 2021. The increase of $87.5 million was attributable to a $199.5 million net increase in non-PPP loans partially offset by a $112.0 million decrease in PPP loans.
  • Deposits were $1.35 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 12.16%, from December 31, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated, “Last quarter we announced the purchase of $225 million of preferred stock by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, resulting in the company having $500 million in stockholders' equity with which to add value for our stakeholders – our communities, customers, employees and shareholders. In the third quarter, we continued to implement our capital leveraging strategy by growing our securities portfolio. Moving forward, given the significant volatility in interest rates, we will be taking a more measured approach to putting our excess capital to work. Through continued investments in our people, technology and customers and utilizing our strong capital base, we are focused on management's goal to more than double the size of our loan business over the next several years.”

Mr. Naudon continued, “Our reported results this quarter, were impacted by additional action we took to more aggressively ring fence our overall exposure to Grain, recognizing pre-tax charges totaling $17.5 million as we moved to put ourselves in a position to minimize future losses from the microloan portfolio. Importantly, we remain well capitalized as we evaluate all means of delivering value to our stakeholders, including using all available capital management tools. As we grow our business, we will continue to leverage our existing partnerships, our strong core loan growth, and our status as a nationally recognized MDI and CDFI lending institution that has a strong asset growth capacity.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman, added, “This quarter, we continued the growth in our more traditional and focused areas of lending, including both qualified and non-qualified mortgages, the latter of which represents an important area of focus for Ponce. This portfolio continues to show resiliency in a challenging economic environment. With our abundant capital base and balance sheet liquidity, we are focused on significant growth opportunities across the historic communities we have served for over six decades in the New York City area, as well as expanding opportunities in other similarly underserved communities.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

 Performance Ratios (Annualized): For the Three Months Ended,
September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021
Return on average assets  (2.85%) 0.18% (1.60%) 3.69% 0.52%
Return on average stockholders’ equity (11.25%) 1.01% (10.06%) 31.46% 4.59%
Net interest rate spread  3.12% 3.86% 4.48% 4.32% 3.92%
Net interest margin  3.62% 4.10% 4.68% 4.51% 4.13%
Non-interest expense to average assets  4.91% 3.84% 6.59% 3.90% 3.72%
Efficiency ratio  132.46% 93.77% 143.50% 44.10% 78.89%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities  161.30% 151.98% 145.54% 138.10% 138.89%
Average equity to average assets  25.31% 17.66% 15.92% 11.71% 11.27%


 Capital Ratios (Annualized): For the Three Months Ended,
September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021
Total Capital to risk weighted assets  33.39% 36.00% 23.27% 17.23% 16.15%
Tier 1 Capital to risk weighted assets  32.13% 34.75% 22.02% 15.98% 14.90%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  32.13% 34.75% 22.02% 15.98% 14.90%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  22.91% 28.79% 14.88% 10.95% 9.98%


 Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized): For the Three Months Ended,
September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans  1.77% 1.31% 1.28% 1.24% 1.21%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 118.43% 94.05% 106.84% 142.90% 157.17%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans  (0.52%) (0.05%) (0.22%) (0.18%) (0.13%)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans  1.50% 1.39% 1.20% 0.87% 0.77%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets  0.98% 0.91% 0.99% 0.69% 0.65%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets  0.98% 0.91% 0.99% 0.69% 0.65%


Summary of Results of Operations

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was ($20.8) million compared to net income of $10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This variance was largely due to charges related to Grain and a contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation this year, gains on property sales last year versus a loss on equipment sale this year, higher compensation and occupancy expenses and a reduction on the income on sale of mortgage loans.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $50.4 million compared to $42.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This increase is largely explained by the increase in the securities and loan portfolios.

Net interest margin was 4.09% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.99% for the same period last year, an increase of 10bps. The increase in net interest margin was a result of an increase in net interest-earning assets as well as higher yields. 

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $1.6 million, a decrease of $602,000, or 27.63%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $1.7 million, or 51.24%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The $602,000 decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was impacted by a one-time $436,000 loss on sale of equipment and a decrease of $174,000 in loan origination fees.

The $1.7 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was attributable to a decrease of $1.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, a one-time $436,000 loss on sale of equipment, and decreases of $220,000 in late and prepayment charges and $103,000 in loan origination fees, offset by an increase of $173,000 in other non-interest income.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $9.5 million, or 61.33%, to $6.0 million compared to $15.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease is due to the loss on sale of equipment this year versus gains on sale of property last year and reductions in income on sale of mortgage loans, late and prepayment charges and loan origination fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $25.4 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 53.41%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 and of $10.7 million, or 72.52%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. The $8.8 million increase from the three months ended June 30, 2022 was mainly attributable to the Grain write-off and write-down and to a lesser extent, the increases in other operating expenses, compensation and benefits and occupancy and equipment. These factors also explain the $10.7 million increase in non-interest expense versus the same quarter last year.

Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $70.1 million, an increase of $28.8 million or 69.68%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $28.8 million increase in non-interest expense was attributable to the $18.5 million Grain write-off and write-down, $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation, and increases of $5.1 million in compensation and benefits, $1.7 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $421,000 in data processing expenses and $396,000 in other operating expenses. These items were partially offset by decreases of $1.6 million in professional fees and $823,000 in direct loan expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $504.8 million, or 30.53%, to $2.16 billion as of September 30, 2022 from $1.65 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to an increase of $493.4 million resulting from the purchases in held-to-maturity securities utilizing the $225.0 million received from the issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program. The increase in total assets is further impacted by an increase of $87.5 million in net loans receivable (inclusive of a $112.0 million net decrease in PPP loans), partially offset by a decrease of $91.4 million in cash and equivalents.

Total liabilities increased $193.3 million, or 13.20%, to $1.66 billion as of September 30, 2022 from $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $180.1 million in advances from FHLBNY and $146.5 million in deposits, offset by a decrease of $122.0 million in subscription liabilities related to the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company held as of December 31, 2021 pending the closing of the conversion and reorganization on January 27, 2022.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $311.4 million, or 164.55%, to $500.7 million as of September 30, 2022, from $189.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to the $225.0 million issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program and the $118.0 million received as a result of the sale of common stock in the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company's investment in Grain; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ponce Bank’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                             
  As of  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks:                            
Cash $ 37,235     $ 53,544     $ 32,168     $ 98,954     $ 29,365  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   25,286       221,262       37,127       54,940       33,673  
Total cash and cash equivalents   62,521       274,806       69,295       153,894       63,038  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   131,977       140,044       154,799       113,346       104,358  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost   494,297       211,517       927       934       1,437  
Placement with banks   2,490       2,490       2,490       2,490       2,490  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   3,357       9,234       7,972       15,836       13,930  
Loans receivable, net   1,392,553       1,324,320       1,300,446       1,305,078       1,302,238  
Accrued interest receivable   14,063       13,255       12,799       12,362       13,360  
Premises and equipment, net   17,759       18,945       19,279       19,617       34,081  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost   14,272       16,429       5,420       6,001       6,001  
Deferred tax assets   13,822       9,658       7,440       3,820       4,826  
Other assets   11,170       21,585       13,730       20,132       14,793  
Total assets $ 2,158,281     $ 2,042,283     $ 1,594,597     $ 1,653,510     $ 1,560,552  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits $ 1,351,189     $ 1,148,728     $ 1,181,165     $ 1,204,716     $ 1,249,261  
Accrued interest payable   854       158       223       228       238  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   10,589       8,668       10,161       7,657       9,118  
Advances from the FHLBNY and others   286,375       334,375       93,375       106,255       106,255  
Warehouse lines of credit               753       15,090       11,261  
Mortgage loan fundings payable                           1,136  
Mutual holding company conversion subscription liabilities                     122,000        
Other liabilities   8,591       32,272       9,341       8,308       9,396  
Total liabilities   1,657,598       1,524,201       1,295,018       1,464,254       1,386,665  
Commitments and contingencies                            
Stockholders' Equity:                            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized   225,000       225,000                    
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000  shares authorized   247       247       247       185       185  
Treasury stock, at cost                     (13,687 )     (15,069 )
Additional paid-in-capital   206,092       205,669       205,243       85,601       86,360  
Retained earnings   102,169       116,907       116,136       122,956       107,977  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (18,420 )     (15,032 )     (7,035 )     (1,456 )     (621 )
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP   (14,405 )     (14,709 )     (15,012 )     (4,343 )     (4,945 )
Total stockholders' equity   500,683       518,082       299,579       189,256       173,887  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,158,281     $ 2,042,283     $ 1,594,597     $ 1,653,510     $ 1,560,552  
                                       

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Interest and dividend income:                            
Interest on loans receivable $ 17,058     $ 16,057     $ 18,200     $ 18,013     $ 16,991  
Interest on deposits due from banks   346       132       36       7       9  
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock   4,230       978       782       632       425  
Total interest and dividend income   21,634       17,167       19,018       18,652       17,425  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on certificates of deposit   687       677       803       907       1,010  
Interest on other deposits   1,543       521       284       309       354  
Interest on borrowings   1,793       481       593       654       621  
Total interest expense   4,023       1,679       1,680       1,870       1,985  
Net interest income   17,611       15,488       17,338       16,782       15,440  
Provision for loan losses   9,330       817       1,258       873       572  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   8,281       14,671       16,080       15,909       14,868  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges and fees   464       445       440       468       494  
Brokerage commissions   288       214       338       401       270  
Late and prepayment charges   109       193       58       336       329  
Income on sale of mortgage loans   116       200       418       1,294       1,175  
Loan origination   522       696       625       886       625  
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment   (436 )                 15,431        
Other   514       431       347       353       341  
Total non-interest income   1,577       2,179       2,226       19,169       3,234  
Non-interest expense:                            
Compensation and benefits   7,377       6,911       7,125       6,959       6,427  
Occupancy and equipment   3,611       3,237       3,192       3,007       2,849  
Data processing expenses   994       824       847       771       917  
Direct loan expenses   654       505       874       1,032       696  
Insurance and surety bond premiums   297       156       147       149       147  
Office supplies, telephone and postage   369       406       405       552       626  
Professional fees   1,251       1,748       1,334       1,700       1,765  
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation               4,995              
Grain write-off and write-down   8,881       1,500       8,074              
Marketing and promotional expenses   214       52       71       69       51  
Directors fees   89       96       71       80       67  
Regulatory assessment   99       71       83       69       74  
Other operating expenses   1,580       1,061       856       1,466       1,113  
Total non-interest expense   25,416       16,567       28,074       15,854       14,732  
(Loss) income before income taxes   (15,558 )     283       (9,768 )     19,224       3,370  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (820 )     (488 )     (2,948 )     4,245       1,318  
Net (loss) income $ (14,738 )   $ 771     $ (6,820 )   $ 14,979     $ 2,052  
(Loss) earnings per common share:                            
Basic $ (0.64 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.90     $ 0.12  
Diluted $ (0.64 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.89     $ 0.12  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                            
Basic   23,094,859       23,056,559       21,721,113       16,864,929       16,823,731  
Diluted   23,094,859       23,128,911       21,721,113       16,924,785       16,914,833  
                                       

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2022     2021     Variance $     Variance %  
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest on loans receivable   $ 51,315     $ 47,519     $ 3,796       7.99 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     514       13       501       3,853.85 %
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock     5,990       914       5,076       555.36 %
Total interest and dividend income     57,819       48,446       9,373       19.35 %
Interest expense:                        
Interest on certificates of deposit     2,167       3,337       (1,170 )     (35.06 %)
Interest on other deposits     2,348       1,118       1,230       110.02 %
Interest on borrowings     2,867       1,927       940       48.78 %
Total interest expense     7,382       6,382       1,000       15.67 %
Net interest income     50,437       42,064       8,373       19.91 %
Provision for loan losses     11,405       1,844       9,561       518.49 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     39,032       40,220       (1,188 )     (2.95 %)
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges and fees     1,349       1,189       160       13.46 %
Brokerage commissions     840       923       (83 )     (8.99 %)
Late and prepayment charges     360       871       (511 )     (58.67 %)
Income on sale of mortgage loans     734       3,971       (3,237 )     (81.52 %)
Loan origination     1,843       2,135       (292 )     (13.68 %)
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment     (436 )     4,812       (5,248 )     (109.06 %)
Other     1,292       1,567       (275 )     (17.55 %)
Total non-interest income     5,982       15,468       (9,486 )     (61.33 %)
Non-interest expense:                        
Compensation and benefits     21,413       16,303       5,110       31.34 %
Occupancy and equipment     10,040       8,321       1,719       20.66 %
Data processing expenses     2,665       2,244       421       18.76 %
Direct loan expenses     2,033       2,856       (823 )     (28.82 %)
Insurance and surety bond premiums     600       436       164       37.61 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     1,180       1,502       (322 )     (21.44 %)
Professional fees     4,333       5,929       (1,596 )     (26.92 %)
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation     4,995             4,995       %
Grain write-off and write-down     18,455             18,455       %
Marketing and promotional expenses     337       137       200       145.99 %
Directors fees     256       205       51       24.88 %
Regulatory assessment     253       254       (1 )     (0.39 %)
Other operating expenses     3,497       3,101       396       12.77 %
Total non-interest expense     70,057       41,288       28,769       69.68 %
(Loss) income before income taxes     (25,043 )     14,400       (39,443 )     (273.91 %)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes     (4,256 )     3,964       (8,220 )     (207.37 %)
Net (loss) income   $ (20,787 )   $ 10,436     $ (31,223 )     (299.19 %)
(Loss) earnings per common share:                        
Basic   $ (0.92 )   $ 0.62     N/A     N/A  
Diluted   $ (0.92 )   $ 0.62     N/A     N/A  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     22,524,477       16,703,997     N/A     N/A  
Diluted     22,524,477       16,746,554     N/A     N/A  
                             

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets (1)   (2.85 %)     0.18 %     (1.60 %)     3.69 %     0.52 %
Return on average equity (1)   (11.25 %)     1.01 %     (10.06 %)     31.46 %     4.59 %
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)   3.12 %     3.86 %     4.48 %     4.32 %     3.92 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)   3.62 %     4.10 %     4.68 %     4.51 %     4.13 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)   4.91 %     3.84 %     6.59 %     3.90 %     3.72 %
Efficiency ratio (4)   132.46 %     93.77 %     143.50 %     44.10 %     78.89 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities   161.30 %     151.98 %     145.54 %     138.10 %     138.89 %
Average equity to average assets   25.31 %     17.66 %     15.92 %     11.71 %     11.27 %
Capital Ratios:                            
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   33.39 %     36.00 %     23.27 %     17.23 %     16.15 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %     15.98 %     14.90 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %     15.98 %     14.90 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)   22.91 %     28.79 %     14.88 %     10.95 %     9.98 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                            
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   1.77 %     1.31 %     1.28 %     1.24 %     1.21 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   118.43 %     94.05 %     106.84 %     142.90 %     157.17 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)   (0.52 %)     (0.05 %)     (0.22 %)     (0.18 %)     (0.13 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans   1.50 %     1.39 %     1.20 %     0.87 %     0.77 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets   0.98 %     0.91 %     0.99 %     0.69 %     0.65 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets   0.98 %     0.91 %     0.99 %     0.69 %     0.65 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets   1.18 %     1.16 %     1.32 %     1.07 %     1.05 %
Other:                            
Number of offices   18       18       18       19       19  
Number of full-time equivalent employees   257       253       223       217       230  
                             

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Securities Portfolio

    September 30, 2022     December 31, 2021  
          Gross     Gross                 Gross     Gross        
    Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized           Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized        
    Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value     Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Available-for-Sale Securities:                                                
U.S. Government Bonds   $ 2,984     $     $ (325 )   $ 2,659     $ 2,981     $     $ (47 )   $ 2,934  
Corporate Bonds     25,833             (2,475 )     23,358       21,243       144       (203 )     21,184  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)     45,727             (6,362 )     39,365       18,845             (497 )     18,348  
FHLMC Certificates     11,614             (1,821 )     9,793                          
FNMA Certificates     68,840             (12,166 )     56,674       71,930             (1,231 )     70,699  
GNMA Certificates     129             (1 )     128       175       6             181  
Total available-for-sale securities   $ 155,127     $     $ (23,150 )   $ 131,977     $ 115,174     $ 150     $ (1,978 )   $ 113,346  
                                                 
Held-to-Maturity Securities:                                                
U.S. Agency Bonds   $ 25,000     $     $ (308 )   $ 24,692     $     $     $     $  
Corporate Bonds     80,500             (3,242 )     77,258                          
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)     227,257             (5,184 )     222,073                          
FHLMC Certificates     4,146             (272 )     3,874       934             (20 )     914  
FNMA Certificates     135,178             (6,076 )     129,102                          
SBA Certificates     22,216       87             22,303                          
Total held-to-maturity securities   $ 494,297     $ 87     $ (15,082 )   $ 479,302     $ 934     $     $ (20 )   $ 914  

(1) Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

    As of  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                            
1-4 family residential                                                            
Investor Owned   $ 336,667       23.79 %   $ 321,671       24.02 %   $ 323,442       24.59 %   $ 317,304       24.01 %   $ 319,346       24.14 %
Owner-Occupied     112,749       7.97 %     100,048       7.47 %     95,234       7.24 %     96,947       7.33 %     97,493       7.37 %
Multifamily residential     421,917       29.81 %     396,470       29.60 %     368,133       27.98 %     348,300       26.34 %     317,575       24.01 %
Nonresidential properties     282,642       19.97 %     279,877       20.90 %     251,893       19.14 %     239,691       18.13 %     211,075       15.96 %
Construction and land     197,437       13.95 %     165,425       12.35 %     144,881       11.01 %     134,651       10.19 %     133,130       10.07 %
Total mortgage loans     1,351,412       95.49 %     1,263,491       94.34 %     1,183,583       89.96 %     1,136,893       86.00 %     1,078,619       81.55 %
Non-mortgage loans:                                                            
Business loans (1)     41,398       2.92 %     45,720       3.41 %     100,253       7.62 %     150,512       11.38 %     207,859       15.72 %
Consumer loans (2)     22,563       1.59 %     30,198       2.25 %     31,899       2.42 %     34,693       2.62 %     36,095       2.73 %
Total non-mortgage loans     63,961       4.51 %     75,918       5.66 %     132,152       10.04 %     185,205       14.00 %     243,954       18.45 %
Total loans, gross     1,415,373       100.00 %     1,339,409       100.00 %     1,315,735       100.00 %     1,322,098       100.00 %     1,322,573       100.00 %
                                                             
Net deferred loan origination costs     2,288             2,446             1,604             (668 )           (4,327 )      
Allowance for losses on loans     (25,108 )           (17,535 )           (16,893 )           (16,352 )           (16,008 )      
                                                             
Loans, net   $ 1,392,553           $ 1,324,320           $ 1,300,446           $ 1,305,078           $ 1,302,238        

(1) As of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, business loans include $24.7 million, $30.8 million, $86.0 million, $136.8 million and $195.9 million, respectively, of PPP loans.

(2) As of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, consumer loans include $21.5 million, $28.3 million, $31.0 million, $33.9 million and $35.5 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of September 30, 2022  
(in thousands)  
Receivable from Grain      
Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-September 30, 2022)   $ 25,467  
Write-downs (year to date as of September 30, 2022)     (17,455 )
Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-September 30, 2022)     (6,186 )
Grant/reserve     (1,826 )
Net receivable as of September 30, 2022   $  
Microloan receivables      
Grain originated loans receivable as of September 30, 2022   $ 21,507  
Allowance for loan losses as of September 30, 2022 *     (8,213 )
Microloans, net of allowance for loan losses as of September 30, 2022   $ 13,294  
Investments      
Investment in Grain as of June 30, 2022   $ 1,000  
Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022     (1,000 )
Investment in Grain as of September 30, 2022      
Total exposure to Grain as of September 30, 2022   $ 13,294  


* Includes $460,000 for allowance for unused commitments on the $15.3 million of unused commitments available to Grain borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Loan Losses

  For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 17,535     $ 16,893     $ 16,352     $ 16,008     $ 15,875  
Provision for loan losses   9,330       817       1,258       873       572  
Charge-offs:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                            
Owner occupied                            
Multifamily residences                     (38 )      
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer   (1,799 )     (450 )     (751 )     (560 )     (510 )
Total charge-offs   (1,799 )     (450 )     (751 )     (598 )     (510 )
Recoveries:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned         156             8        
Owner occupied   39                   45        
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business   1       91       2       15       69  
Consumer   2       28       32       1       2  
Total recoveries   42       275       34       69       71  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (1,757 )     (175 )     (717 )     (529 )     (439 )
Allowance for loan losses at end of the period $ 25,108     $ 17,535     $ 16,893     $ 16,352     $ 16,008  
                                       


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Deposits

    As of  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Demand   $ 288,654       21.37 %   $ 284,462       24.77 %   $ 281,132       23.81 %   $ 274,956       22.83 %   $ 297,777       23.85 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
NOW/IOLA accounts     28,799       2.13 %     28,597       2.49 %     33,010       2.79 %     35,280       2.93 %     28,025       2.24 %
Money market accounts     360,293       26.66 %     181,156       15.77 %     169,847       14.38 %     186,893       15.51 %     199,758       15.99 %
Reciprocal deposits     162,858       12.05 %     151,264       13.17 %     160,510       13.59 %     143,221       11.89 %     147,226       11.79 %
Savings accounts     140,055       10.37 %     139,244       12.12 %     133,966       11.34 %     134,887       11.20 %     142,851       11.43 %
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts     692,005       51.21 %     500,261       43.55 %     497,333       42.10 %     500,281       41.53 %     517,860       41.45 %
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more     61,900       4.58 %     65,157       5.67 %     75,130       6.36 %     78,454       6.51 %     70,996       5.68 %
Brokered certificates of deposit (1)     98,760       7.31 %     62,650       5.45 %     79,282       6.71 %     79,320       6.58 %     83,505       6.68 %
Listing service deposits (1)     40,964       3.03 %     48,953       4.26 %     53,876       4.56 %     66,411       5.51 %     66,340       5.31 %
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K     168,906       12.50 %     187,245       16.30 %     194,412       16.46 %     205,294       17.04 %     212,783       17.03 %
Total certificates of deposit     370,530       27.42 %     364,005       31.68 %     402,700       34.09 %     429,479       35.64 %     433,624       34.70 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,062,535       78.63 %     864,266       75.23 %     900,033       76.19 %     929,760       77.17 %     951,484       76.15 %
Total deposits   $ 1,351,189       100.00 %   $ 1,148,728       100.00 %   $ 1,181,165       100.00 %   $ 1,204,716       100.00 %   $ 1,249,261       100.00 %

(1) As of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, there were $13.8 million, $18.5 million, $19.0 million, $29.0 million, and $28.9 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  As of Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-accrual loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 5,902     $ 3,460     $ 3,596     $ 3,349     $ 1,669  
Owner occupied   971       1,140       962       1,284       1,090  
Multifamily residential                     1,200       2,577  
Nonresidential properties   778       1,162       1,166       2,163       1,388  
Construction and land   10,660       10,817       7,567       917       922  
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business   359                          
Consumer                            
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 18,670     $ 16,579     $ 13,291     $ 8,913     $ 7,646  
                             
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 221     $ 224     $ 230     $ 234     $ 238  
Owner occupied   2,215       1,746       2,192       2,196       2,200  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   95       96       98       100       101  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans   2,531       2,066       2,520       2,530       2,539  
Total non-accrual loans $ 21,201     $ 18,645     $ 15,811     $ 11,443     $ 10,185  
                             
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 2,228     $ 2,246     $ 2,269     $ 3,089     $ 3,121  
Owner occupied   1,254       2,019       2,313       2,374       2,396  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   715       725       726       732       738  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 4,197     $ 4,990     $ 5,308     $ 6,195     $ 6,255  
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 25,398     $ 23,635     $ 21,119     $ 17,638     $ 16,440  
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans   1.50 %     1.39 %     1.20 %     0.87 %     0.77 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.98 %     0.91 %     0.99 %     0.69 %     0.65 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets   1.18 %     1.16 %     1.32 %     1.07 %     1.05 %
                                       

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021
  Average               Average            
  Outstanding           Average   Outstanding           Average
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)   Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans (2) $ 1,379,029     $ 17,058     4.91%   $ 1,356,130     $ 16,991     4.97%
Securities (3)   492,337       4,153     3.35%     72,960       355     1.93%
Other (4)   57,646       423     2.91%     53,182       79     0.59%
Total interest-earning assets   1,929,012       21,634     4.45%     1,482,272       17,425     4.66%
Non-interest-earning assets   124,738                 90,110            
Total assets $ 2,053,750               $ 1,572,382            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW/IOLA $ 29,939     $ 13     0.17%   $ 30,221     $ 23     0.30%
Money market   409,947       1,471     1.42%     323,840       294     0.36%
Savings   141,200       57     0.16%     137,078       36     0.10%
Certificates of deposit   353,822       687     0.77%     448,191       1,010     0.89%
Total deposits   934,908       2,228     0.95%     939,330       1,363     0.58%
Advance payments by borrowers   10,918       2     0.07%     10,061       1     0.04%
Borrowings   250,112       1,793     2.84%     117,824       621     2.09%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,195,938       4,023     1.33%     1,067,215       1,985     0.74%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   321,556                 317,727            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   16,377                 10,154            
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   337,933                 327,881            
Total liabilities   1,533,871       4,023           1,395,096       1,985      
Total equity   519,879                 177,286            
Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,053,750           1.33%   $ 1,572,382           0.74%
Net interest income       $ 17,611               $ 15,440      
Net interest rate spread (5)             3.12%               3.92%
Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 733,074               $ 415,057            
Net interest margin (7)             3.62%               4.13%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities             161.30%               138.89%
                               

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2022     2021  
  Average                 Average              
  Outstanding           Average     Outstanding           Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans (2) $ 1,341,151     $ 51,315       5.12 %   $ 1,309,765     $ 47,519       4.85 %
Securities (3)   263,421       5,778       2.93 %     45,749       701       2.05 %
Other (4)   45,940       726       2.11 %     53,425       226       0.57 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,650,512       57,819       4.68 %     1,408,939       48,446       4.60 %
Non-interest-earning assets   187,333                   73,493              
Total assets $ 1,837,845                 $ 1,482,432              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
NOW/IOLA $ 31,769     $ 43       0.18 %   $ 31,215     $ 93       0.40 %
Money market   356,576       2,180       0.82 %     300,594       909       0.40 %
Savings   137,808       120       0.12 %     131,849       113       0.11 %
Certificates of deposit   386,446       2,167       0.75 %     428,653       3,337       1.04 %
Total deposits   912,599       4,510       0.66 %     892,311       4,452       0.67 %
Advance payments by borrowers   11,033       5       0.06 %     10,020       3       0.04 %
Borrowings   152,084       2,867       2.52 %     122,203       1,927       2.11 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,075,716       7,382       0.92 %     1,024,534       6,382       0.83 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Non-interest-bearing demand   350,871                   275,865              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   43,606                   12,182              
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   394,477                   288,047              
Total liabilities   1,470,193       7,382             1,312,581       6,382        
Total equity   367,652                   169,851              
Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,837,845             0.92 %   $ 1,482,432             0.83 %
Net interest income       $ 50,437                 $ 42,064        
Net interest rate spread (5)               3.76 %                 3.77 %
Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 574,796                 $ 384,405              
Net interest margin (7)               4.09 %                 3.99 %
Average interest-earning assets to                                  
interest-bearing liabilities               153.43 %                 137.52 %
                                       

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Other Data

  As of  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Other Data                            
Common shares issued   24,728,460       24,724,274       24,724,274       18,463,028       18,463,028  
Less treasury shares                     1,037,041       1,132,086  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   24,728,460       24,724,274       24,724,274       17,425,987       17,330,942  
                             
Book value per common share $ 11.15     $ 11.85     $ 12.12     $ 10.86     $ 10.03  
Tangible book value per common share $ 11.15     $ 11.85     $ 12.12     $ 10.86     $ 10.03  
                                       

