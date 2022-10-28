Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
Third Quarter Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):
- Net loss of ($14.7) million or ($0.64) per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to net income of $771,000, or $0.03 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and net income of $2.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Included in the ($14.7) million 2022 third quarter results are $17.5 million of pre-tax charges related to Grain Technologies, Inc. (“Grain”) inclusive of the following: $7.9 million in additional write-offs of the receivable for loans put back to Grain; $8.6 million increase in provision for loan loss reserves/unused commitments to Grain-originated microloan portfolio and write-off of $1.0 million equity investment in Grain. In addition to pre-tax charges related to Grain, the Company also recognized a one-time $436,000 loss on equipment sales as it moved to implement ATMs as a service.
- Net interest income of $17.6 million for the 2022 third quarter increased $2.1 million, or 13.71%, from the prior quarter and $2.2 million, or 14.06%, from the same quarter last year, largely due to increases in the Company's securities portfolio.
- Net interest margin was 3.62% for the 2022 third quarter, a decrease from 4.10% for the prior quarter and from 4.13% for the same quarter last year. The reduction was largely attributable to an increase of lower yielding securities in the Company's portfolio and to an increase in the cost of funds.
- Securities totaled $626.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $512.0 million from December 31, 2021.
- Net loans receivable were $1.39 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $87.5 million, or 6.70%, from December 31, 2021. The increase of $87.5 million was attributable to a $199.5 million net increase in non-PPP loans partially offset by a $112.0 million decrease in PPP loans.
- Deposits were $1.35 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 12.16%, from December 31, 2021.
President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments
Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated, “Last quarter we announced the purchase of $225 million of preferred stock by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, resulting in the company having $500 million in stockholders' equity with which to add value for our stakeholders – our communities, customers, employees and shareholders. In the third quarter, we continued to implement our capital leveraging strategy by growing our securities portfolio. Moving forward, given the significant volatility in interest rates, we will be taking a more measured approach to putting our excess capital to work. Through continued investments in our people, technology and customers and utilizing our strong capital base, we are focused on management's goal to more than double the size of our loan business over the next several years.”
Mr. Naudon continued, “Our reported results this quarter, were impacted by additional action we took to more aggressively ring fence our overall exposure to Grain, recognizing pre-tax charges totaling $17.5 million as we moved to put ourselves in a position to minimize future losses from the microloan portfolio. Importantly, we remain well capitalized as we evaluate all means of delivering value to our stakeholders, including using all available capital management tools. As we grow our business, we will continue to leverage our existing partnerships, our strong core loan growth, and our status as a nationally recognized MDI and CDFI lending institution that has a strong asset growth capacity.”
Executive Chairman’s Comment
Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman, added, “This quarter, we continued the growth in our more traditional and focused areas of lending, including both qualified and non-qualified mortgages, the latter of which represents an important area of focus for Ponce. This portfolio continues to show resiliency in a challenging economic environment. With our abundant capital base and balance sheet liquidity, we are focused on significant growth opportunities across the historic communities we have served for over six decades in the New York City area, as well as expanding opportunities in other similarly underserved communities.”
Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):
|Performance Ratios (Annualized):
|For the Three Months Ended,
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|Return on average assets
|(2.85%)
|0.18%
|(1.60%)
|3.69%
|0.52%
|Return on average stockholders’ equity
|(11.25%)
|1.01%
|(10.06%)
|31.46%
|4.59%
|Net interest rate spread
|3.12%
|3.86%
|4.48%
|4.32%
|3.92%
|Net interest margin
|3.62%
|4.10%
|4.68%
|4.51%
|4.13%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|4.91%
|3.84%
|6.59%
|3.90%
|3.72%
|Efficiency ratio
|132.46%
|93.77%
|143.50%
|44.10%
|78.89%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
|161.30%
|151.98%
|145.54%
|138.10%
|138.89%
|Average equity to average assets
|25.31%
|17.66%
|15.92%
|11.71%
|11.27%
|Capital Ratios (Annualized):
|For the Three Months Ended,
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|Total Capital to risk weighted assets
|33.39%
|36.00%
|23.27%
|17.23%
|16.15%
|Tier 1 Capital to risk weighted assets
|32.13%
|34.75%
|22.02%
|15.98%
|14.90%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|32.13%
|34.75%
|22.02%
|15.98%
|14.90%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|22.91%
|28.79%
|14.88%
|10.95%
|9.98%
|Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized):
|For the Three Months Ended,
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.77%
|1.31%
|1.28%
|1.24%
|1.21%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
|118.43%
|94.05%
|106.84%
|142.90%
|157.17%
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans
|(0.52%)
|(0.05%)
|(0.22%)
|(0.18%)
|(0.13%)
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans
|1.50%
|1.39%
|1.20%
|0.87%
|0.77%
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
|0.98%
|0.91%
|0.99%
|0.69%
|0.65%
|Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.98%
|0.91%
|0.99%
|0.69%
|0.65%
Summary of Results of Operations
Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was ($20.8) million compared to net income of $10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This variance was largely due to charges related to Grain and a contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation this year, gains on property sales last year versus a loss on equipment sale this year, higher compensation and occupancy expenses and a reduction on the income on sale of mortgage loans.
Net Interest Income and Net Margin
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $50.4 million compared to $42.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This increase is largely explained by the increase in the securities and loan portfolios.
Net interest margin was 4.09% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.99% for the same period last year, an increase of 10bps. The increase in net interest margin was a result of an increase in net interest-earning assets as well as higher yields.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $1.6 million, a decrease of $602,000, or 27.63%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $1.7 million, or 51.24%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
The $602,000 decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was impacted by a one-time $436,000 loss on sale of equipment and a decrease of $174,000 in loan origination fees.
The $1.7 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was attributable to a decrease of $1.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, a one-time $436,000 loss on sale of equipment, and decreases of $220,000 in late and prepayment charges and $103,000 in loan origination fees, offset by an increase of $173,000 in other non-interest income.
Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $9.5 million, or 61.33%, to $6.0 million compared to $15.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease is due to the loss on sale of equipment this year versus gains on sale of property last year and reductions in income on sale of mortgage loans, late and prepayment charges and loan origination fees.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $25.4 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 53.41%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 and of $10.7 million, or 72.52%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. The $8.8 million increase from the three months ended June 30, 2022 was mainly attributable to the Grain write-off and write-down and to a lesser extent, the increases in other operating expenses, compensation and benefits and occupancy and equipment. These factors also explain the $10.7 million increase in non-interest expense versus the same quarter last year.
Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $70.1 million, an increase of $28.8 million or 69.68%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $28.8 million increase in non-interest expense was attributable to the $18.5 million Grain write-off and write-down, $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation, and increases of $5.1 million in compensation and benefits, $1.7 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $421,000 in data processing expenses and $396,000 in other operating expenses. These items were partially offset by decreases of $1.6 million in professional fees and $823,000 in direct loan expenses.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $504.8 million, or 30.53%, to $2.16 billion as of September 30, 2022 from $1.65 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to an increase of $493.4 million resulting from the purchases in held-to-maturity securities utilizing the $225.0 million received from the issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program. The increase in total assets is further impacted by an increase of $87.5 million in net loans receivable (inclusive of a $112.0 million net decrease in PPP loans), partially offset by a decrease of $91.4 million in cash and equivalents.
Total liabilities increased $193.3 million, or 13.20%, to $1.66 billion as of September 30, 2022 from $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $180.1 million in advances from FHLBNY and $146.5 million in deposits, offset by a decrease of $122.0 million in subscription liabilities related to the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company held as of December 31, 2021 pending the closing of the conversion and reorganization on January 27, 2022.
Total stockholders’ equity increased $311.4 million, or 164.55%, to $500.7 million as of September 30, 2022, from $189.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to the $225.0 million issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program and the $118.0 million received as a result of the sale of common stock in the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company.
About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company's investment in Grain; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ponce Bank’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks:
|Cash
|$
|37,235
|$
|53,544
|$
|32,168
|$
|98,954
|$
|29,365
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|25,286
|221,262
|37,127
|54,940
|33,673
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|62,521
|274,806
|69,295
|153,894
|63,038
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|131,977
|140,044
|154,799
|113,346
|104,358
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|494,297
|211,517
|927
|934
|1,437
|Placement with banks
|2,490
|2,490
|2,490
|2,490
|2,490
|Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|3,357
|9,234
|7,972
|15,836
|13,930
|Loans receivable, net
|1,392,553
|1,324,320
|1,300,446
|1,305,078
|1,302,238
|Accrued interest receivable
|14,063
|13,255
|12,799
|12,362
|13,360
|Premises and equipment, net
|17,759
|18,945
|19,279
|19,617
|34,081
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost
|14,272
|16,429
|5,420
|6,001
|6,001
|Deferred tax assets
|13,822
|9,658
|7,440
|3,820
|4,826
|Other assets
|11,170
|21,585
|13,730
|20,132
|14,793
|Total assets
|$
|2,158,281
|$
|2,042,283
|$
|1,594,597
|$
|1,653,510
|$
|1,560,552
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|1,351,189
|$
|1,148,728
|$
|1,181,165
|$
|1,204,716
|$
|1,249,261
|Accrued interest payable
|854
|158
|223
|228
|238
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|10,589
|8,668
|10,161
|7,657
|9,118
|Advances from the FHLBNY and others
|286,375
|334,375
|93,375
|106,255
|106,255
|Warehouse lines of credit
|—
|—
|753
|15,090
|11,261
|Mortgage loan fundings payable
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,136
|Mutual holding company conversion subscription liabilities
|—
|—
|—
|122,000
|—
|Other liabilities
|8,591
|32,272
|9,341
|8,308
|9,396
|Total liabilities
|1,657,598
|1,524,201
|1,295,018
|1,464,254
|1,386,665
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized
|225,000
|225,000
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized
|247
|247
|247
|185
|185
|Treasury stock, at cost
|—
|—
|—
|(13,687
|)
|(15,069
|)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|206,092
|205,669
|205,243
|85,601
|86,360
|Retained earnings
|102,169
|116,907
|116,136
|122,956
|107,977
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(18,420
|)
|(15,032
|)
|(7,035
|)
|(1,456
|)
|(621
|)
|Unearned compensation ─ ESOP
|(14,405
|)
|(14,709
|)
|(15,012
|)
|(4,343
|)
|(4,945
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|500,683
|518,082
|299,579
|189,256
|173,887
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,158,281
|$
|2,042,283
|$
|1,594,597
|$
|1,653,510
|$
|1,560,552
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest on loans receivable
|$
|17,058
|$
|16,057
|$
|18,200
|$
|18,013
|$
|16,991
|Interest on deposits due from banks
|346
|132
|36
|7
|9
|Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
|4,230
|978
|782
|632
|425
|Total interest and dividend income
|21,634
|17,167
|19,018
|18,652
|17,425
|Interest expense:
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|687
|677
|803
|907
|1,010
|Interest on other deposits
|1,543
|521
|284
|309
|354
|Interest on borrowings
|1,793
|481
|593
|654
|621
|Total interest expense
|4,023
|1,679
|1,680
|1,870
|1,985
|Net interest income
|17,611
|15,488
|17,338
|16,782
|15,440
|Provision for loan losses
|9,330
|817
|1,258
|873
|572
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|8,281
|14,671
|16,080
|15,909
|14,868
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges and fees
|464
|445
|440
|468
|494
|Brokerage commissions
|288
|214
|338
|401
|270
|Late and prepayment charges
|109
|193
|58
|336
|329
|Income on sale of mortgage loans
|116
|200
|418
|1,294
|1,175
|Loan origination
|522
|696
|625
|886
|625
|(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment
|(436
|)
|—
|—
|15,431
|—
|Other
|514
|431
|347
|353
|341
|Total non-interest income
|1,577
|2,179
|2,226
|19,169
|3,234
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|7,377
|6,911
|7,125
|6,959
|6,427
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,611
|3,237
|3,192
|3,007
|2,849
|Data processing expenses
|994
|824
|847
|771
|917
|Direct loan expenses
|654
|505
|874
|1,032
|696
|Insurance and surety bond premiums
|297
|156
|147
|149
|147
|Office supplies, telephone and postage
|369
|406
|405
|552
|626
|Professional fees
|1,251
|1,748
|1,334
|1,700
|1,765
|Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation
|—
|—
|4,995
|—
|—
|Grain write-off and write-down
|8,881
|1,500
|8,074
|—
|—
|Marketing and promotional expenses
|214
|52
|71
|69
|51
|Directors fees
|89
|96
|71
|80
|67
|Regulatory assessment
|99
|71
|83
|69
|74
|Other operating expenses
|1,580
|1,061
|856
|1,466
|1,113
|Total non-interest expense
|25,416
|16,567
|28,074
|15,854
|14,732
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(15,558
|)
|283
|(9,768
|)
|19,224
|3,370
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(820
|)
|(488
|)
|(2,948
|)
|4,245
|1,318
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(14,738
|)
|$
|771
|$
|(6,820
|)
|$
|14,979
|$
|2,052
|(Loss) earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.12
|Diluted
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|23,094,859
|23,056,559
|21,721,113
|16,864,929
|16,823,731
|Diluted
|23,094,859
|23,128,911
|21,721,113
|16,924,785
|16,914,833
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Variance $
|Variance %
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest on loans receivable
|$
|51,315
|$
|47,519
|$
|3,796
|7.99
|%
|Interest on deposits due from banks
|514
|13
|501
|3,853.85
|%
|Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
|5,990
|914
|5,076
|555.36
|%
|Total interest and dividend income
|57,819
|48,446
|9,373
|19.35
|%
|Interest expense:
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|2,167
|3,337
|(1,170
|)
|(35.06
|%)
|Interest on other deposits
|2,348
|1,118
|1,230
|110.02
|%
|Interest on borrowings
|2,867
|1,927
|940
|48.78
|%
|Total interest expense
|7,382
|6,382
|1,000
|15.67
|%
|Net interest income
|50,437
|42,064
|8,373
|19.91
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|11,405
|1,844
|9,561
|518.49
|%
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|39,032
|40,220
|(1,188
|)
|(2.95
|%)
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges and fees
|1,349
|1,189
|160
|13.46
|%
|Brokerage commissions
|840
|923
|(83
|)
|(8.99
|%)
|Late and prepayment charges
|360
|871
|(511
|)
|(58.67
|%)
|Income on sale of mortgage loans
|734
|3,971
|(3,237
|)
|(81.52
|%)
|Loan origination
|1,843
|2,135
|(292
|)
|(13.68
|%)
|(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment
|(436
|)
|4,812
|(5,248
|)
|(109.06
|%)
|Other
|1,292
|1,567
|(275
|)
|(17.55
|%)
|Total non-interest income
|5,982
|15,468
|(9,486
|)
|(61.33
|%)
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|21,413
|16,303
|5,110
|31.34
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|10,040
|8,321
|1,719
|20.66
|%
|Data processing expenses
|2,665
|2,244
|421
|18.76
|%
|Direct loan expenses
|2,033
|2,856
|(823
|)
|(28.82
|%)
|Insurance and surety bond premiums
|600
|436
|164
|37.61
|%
|Office supplies, telephone and postage
|1,180
|1,502
|(322
|)
|(21.44
|%)
|Professional fees
|4,333
|5,929
|(1,596
|)
|(26.92
|%)
|Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation
|4,995
|—
|4,995
|—
|%
|Grain write-off and write-down
|18,455
|—
|18,455
|—
|%
|Marketing and promotional expenses
|337
|137
|200
|145.99
|%
|Directors fees
|256
|205
|51
|24.88
|%
|Regulatory assessment
|253
|254
|(1
|)
|(0.39
|%)
|Other operating expenses
|3,497
|3,101
|396
|12.77
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|70,057
|41,288
|28,769
|69.68
|%
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(25,043
|)
|14,400
|(39,443
|)
|(273.91
|%)
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(4,256
|)
|3,964
|(8,220
|)
|(207.37
|%)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(20,787
|)
|$
|10,436
|$
|(31,223
|)
|(299.19
|%)
|(Loss) earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.92
|)
|$
|0.62
|N/A
|N/A
|Diluted
|$
|(0.92
|)
|$
|0.62
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,524,477
|16,703,997
|N/A
|N/A
|Diluted
|22,524,477
|16,746,554
|N/A
|N/A
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|(2.85
|%)
|0.18
|%
|(1.60
|%)
|3.69
|%
|0.52
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|(11.25
|%)
|1.01
|%
|(10.06
|%)
|31.46
|%
|4.59
|%
|Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
|3.12
|%
|3.86
|%
|4.48
|%
|4.32
|%
|3.92
|%
|Net interest margin (1) (3)
|3.62
|%
|4.10
|%
|4.68
|%
|4.51
|%
|4.13
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
|4.91
|%
|3.84
|%
|6.59
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.72
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|132.46
|%
|93.77
|%
|143.50
|%
|44.10
|%
|78.89
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
|161.30
|%
|151.98
|%
|145.54
|%
|138.10
|%
|138.89
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|25.31
|%
|17.66
|%
|15.92
|%
|11.71
|%
|11.27
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)
|33.39
|%
|36.00
|%
|23.27
|%
|17.23
|%
|16.15
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)
|32.13
|%
|34.75
|%
|22.02
|%
|15.98
|%
|14.90
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|32.13
|%
|34.75
|%
|22.02
|%
|15.98
|%
|14.90
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)
|22.91
|%
|28.79
|%
|14.88
|%
|10.95
|%
|9.98
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.77
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.21
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
|118.43
|%
|94.05
|%
|106.84
|%
|142.90
|%
|157.17
|%
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)
|(0.52
|%)
|(0.05
|%)
|(0.22
|%)
|(0.18
|%)
|(0.13
|%)
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans
|1.50
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.20
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.77
|%
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
|0.98
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.65
|%
|Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.98
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.65
|%
|Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets
|1.18
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.05
|%
|Other:
|Number of offices
|18
|18
|18
|19
|19
|Number of full-time equivalent employees
|257
|253
|223
|217
|230
(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Securities Portfolio
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Gross
|Gross
|Gross
|Gross
|Amortized
|Unrealized
|Unrealized
|Amortized
|Unrealized
|Unrealized
|Cost
|Gains
|Losses
|Fair Value
|Cost
|Gains
|Losses
|Fair Value
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Available-for-Sale Securities:
|U.S. Government Bonds
|$
|2,984
|$
|—
|$
|(325
|)
|$
|2,659
|$
|2,981
|$
|—
|$
|(47
|)
|$
|2,934
|Corporate Bonds
|25,833
|—
|(2,475
|)
|23,358
|21,243
|144
|(203
|)
|21,184
|Mortgage-Backed Securities:
|Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)
|45,727
|—
|(6,362
|)
|39,365
|18,845
|—
|(497
|)
|18,348
|FHLMC Certificates
|11,614
|—
|(1,821
|)
|9,793
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FNMA Certificates
|68,840
|—
|(12,166
|)
|56,674
|71,930
|—
|(1,231
|)
|70,699
|GNMA Certificates
|129
|—
|(1
|)
|128
|175
|6
|—
|181
|Total available-for-sale securities
|$
|155,127
|$
|—
|$
|(23,150
|)
|$
|131,977
|$
|115,174
|$
|150
|$
|(1,978
|)
|$
|113,346
|Held-to-Maturity Securities:
|U.S. Agency Bonds
|$
|25,000
|$
|—
|$
|(308
|)
|$
|24,692
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Corporate Bonds
|80,500
|—
|(3,242
|)
|77,258
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Mortgage-Backed Securities:
|Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)
|227,257
|—
|(5,184
|)
|222,073
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FHLMC Certificates
|4,146
|—
|(272
|)
|3,874
|934
|—
|(20
|)
|914
|FNMA Certificates
|135,178
|—
|(6,076
|)
|129,102
|—
|—
|—
|—
|SBA Certificates
|22,216
|87
|—
|22,303
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total held-to-maturity securities
|$
|494,297
|$
|87
|$
|(15,082
|)
|$
|479,302
|$
|934
|$
|—
|$
|(20
|)
|$
|914
(1) Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor Owned
|$
|336,667
|23.79
|%
|$
|321,671
|24.02
|%
|$
|323,442
|24.59
|%
|$
|317,304
|24.01
|%
|$
|319,346
|24.14
|%
|Owner-Occupied
|112,749
|7.97
|%
|100,048
|7.47
|%
|95,234
|7.24
|%
|96,947
|7.33
|%
|97,493
|7.37
|%
|Multifamily residential
|421,917
|29.81
|%
|396,470
|29.60
|%
|368,133
|27.98
|%
|348,300
|26.34
|%
|317,575
|24.01
|%
|Nonresidential properties
|282,642
|19.97
|%
|279,877
|20.90
|%
|251,893
|19.14
|%
|239,691
|18.13
|%
|211,075
|15.96
|%
|Construction and land
|197,437
|13.95
|%
|165,425
|12.35
|%
|144,881
|11.01
|%
|134,651
|10.19
|%
|133,130
|10.07
|%
|Total mortgage loans
|1,351,412
|95.49
|%
|1,263,491
|94.34
|%
|1,183,583
|89.96
|%
|1,136,893
|86.00
|%
|1,078,619
|81.55
|%
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business loans (1)
|41,398
|2.92
|%
|45,720
|3.41
|%
|100,253
|7.62
|%
|150,512
|11.38
|%
|207,859
|15.72
|%
|Consumer loans (2)
|22,563
|1.59
|%
|30,198
|2.25
|%
|31,899
|2.42
|%
|34,693
|2.62
|%
|36,095
|2.73
|%
|Total non-mortgage loans
|63,961
|4.51
|%
|75,918
|5.66
|%
|132,152
|10.04
|%
|185,205
|14.00
|%
|243,954
|18.45
|%
|Total loans, gross
|1,415,373
|100.00
|%
|1,339,409
|100.00
|%
|1,315,735
|100.00
|%
|1,322,098
|100.00
|%
|1,322,573
|100.00
|%
|Net deferred loan origination costs
|2,288
|2,446
|1,604
|(668
|)
|(4,327
|)
|Allowance for losses on loans
|(25,108
|)
|(17,535
|)
|(16,893
|)
|(16,352
|)
|(16,008
|)
|Loans, net
|$
|1,392,553
|$
|1,324,320
|$
|1,300,446
|$
|1,305,078
|$
|1,302,238
(1) As of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, business loans include $24.7 million, $30.8 million, $86.0 million, $136.8 million and $195.9 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
(2) As of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, consumer loans include $21.5 million, $28.3 million, $31.0 million, $33.9 million and $35.5 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Grain Loan Exposure
|Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of September 30, 2022
|(in thousands)
|Receivable from Grain
|Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-September 30, 2022)
|$
|25,467
|Write-downs (year to date as of September 30, 2022)
|(17,455
|)
|Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-September 30, 2022)
|(6,186
|)
|Grant/reserve
|(1,826
|)
|Net receivable as of September 30, 2022
|$
|—
|Microloan receivables
|Grain originated loans receivable as of September 30, 2022
|$
|21,507
|Allowance for loan losses as of September 30, 2022 *
|(8,213
|)
|Microloans, net of allowance for loan losses as of September 30, 2022
|$
|13,294
|Investments
|Investment in Grain as of June 30, 2022
|$
|1,000
|Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022
|(1,000
|)
|Investment in Grain as of September 30, 2022
|—
|Total exposure to Grain as of September 30, 2022
|$
|13,294
|* Includes $460,000 for allowance for unused commitments on the $15.3 million of unused commitments available to Grain borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Loan Losses
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period
|$
|17,535
|$
|16,893
|$
|16,352
|$
|16,008
|$
|15,875
|Provision for loan losses
|9,330
|817
|1,258
|873
|572
|Charge-offs:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residences
|Investor owned
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Owner occupied
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Multifamily residences
|—
|—
|—
|(38
|)
|—
|Nonresidential properties
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Construction and land
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|(1,799
|)
|(450
|)
|(751
|)
|(560
|)
|(510
|)
|Total charge-offs
|(1,799
|)
|(450
|)
|(751
|)
|(598
|)
|(510
|)
|Recoveries:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residences
|Investor owned
|—
|156
|—
|8
|—
|Owner occupied
|39
|—
|—
|45
|—
|Multifamily residences
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nonresidential properties
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Construction and land
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|1
|91
|2
|15
|69
|Consumer
|2
|28
|32
|1
|2
|Total recoveries
|42
|275
|34
|69
|71
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(1,757
|)
|(175
|)
|(717
|)
|(529
|)
|(439
|)
|Allowance for loan losses at end of the period
|$
|25,108
|$
|17,535
|$
|16,893
|$
|16,352
|$
|16,008
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Deposits
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Demand
|$
|288,654
|21.37
|%
|$
|284,462
|24.77
|%
|$
|281,132
|23.81
|%
|$
|274,956
|22.83
|%
|$
|297,777
|23.85
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW/IOLA accounts
|28,799
|2.13
|%
|28,597
|2.49
|%
|33,010
|2.79
|%
|35,280
|2.93
|%
|28,025
|2.24
|%
|Money market accounts
|360,293
|26.66
|%
|181,156
|15.77
|%
|169,847
|14.38
|%
|186,893
|15.51
|%
|199,758
|15.99
|%
|Reciprocal deposits
|162,858
|12.05
|%
|151,264
|13.17
|%
|160,510
|13.59
|%
|143,221
|11.89
|%
|147,226
|11.79
|%
|Savings accounts
|140,055
|10.37
|%
|139,244
|12.12
|%
|133,966
|11.34
|%
|134,887
|11.20
|%
|142,851
|11.43
|%
|Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts
|692,005
|51.21
|%
|500,261
|43.55
|%
|497,333
|42.10
|%
|500,281
|41.53
|%
|517,860
|41.45
|%
|Certificates of deposit of $250K or more
|61,900
|4.58
|%
|65,157
|5.67
|%
|75,130
|6.36
|%
|78,454
|6.51
|%
|70,996
|5.68
|%
|Brokered certificates of deposit (1)
|98,760
|7.31
|%
|62,650
|5.45
|%
|79,282
|6.71
|%
|79,320
|6.58
|%
|83,505
|6.68
|%
|Listing service deposits (1)
|40,964
|3.03
|%
|48,953
|4.26
|%
|53,876
|4.56
|%
|66,411
|5.51
|%
|66,340
|5.31
|%
|All other certificates of deposit less than $250K
|168,906
|12.50
|%
|187,245
|16.30
|%
|194,412
|16.46
|%
|205,294
|17.04
|%
|212,783
|17.03
|%
|Total certificates of deposit
|370,530
|27.42
|%
|364,005
|31.68
|%
|402,700
|34.09
|%
|429,479
|35.64
|%
|433,624
|34.70
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,062,535
|78.63
|%
|864,266
|75.23
|%
|900,033
|76.19
|%
|929,760
|77.17
|%
|951,484
|76.15
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|1,351,189
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,148,728
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,181,165
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,204,716
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,249,261
|100.00
|%
(1) As of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, there were $13.8 million, $18.5 million, $19.0 million, $29.0 million, and $28.9 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets
|As of Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-accrual loans:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor owned
|$
|5,902
|$
|3,460
|$
|3,596
|$
|3,349
|$
|1,669
|Owner occupied
|971
|1,140
|962
|1,284
|1,090
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|—
|1,200
|2,577
|Nonresidential properties
|778
|1,162
|1,166
|2,163
|1,388
|Construction and land
|10,660
|10,817
|7,567
|917
|922
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|359
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans)
|$
|18,670
|$
|16,579
|$
|13,291
|$
|8,913
|$
|7,646
|Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor owned
|$
|221
|$
|224
|$
|230
|$
|234
|$
|238
|Owner occupied
|2,215
|1,746
|2,192
|2,196
|2,200
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nonresidential properties
|95
|96
|98
|100
|101
|Construction and land
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|2,531
|2,066
|2,520
|2,530
|2,539
|Total non-accrual loans
|$
|21,201
|$
|18,645
|$
|15,811
|$
|11,443
|$
|10,185
|Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor owned
|$
|2,228
|$
|2,246
|$
|2,269
|$
|3,089
|$
|3,121
|Owner occupied
|1,254
|2,019
|2,313
|2,374
|2,396
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nonresidential properties
|715
|725
|726
|732
|738
|Construction and land
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|4,197
|$
|4,990
|$
|5,308
|$
|6,195
|$
|6,255
|Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|25,398
|$
|23,635
|$
|21,119
|$
|17,638
|$
|16,440
|Total non-performing loans to total gross loans
|1.50
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.20
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.77
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.98
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.65
|%
|Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets
|1.18
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.05
|%
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (1)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (2)
|$
|1,379,029
|$
|17,058
|4.91%
|$
|1,356,130
|$
|16,991
|4.97%
|Securities (3)
|492,337
|4,153
|3.35%
|72,960
|355
|1.93%
|Other (4)
|57,646
|423
|2.91%
|53,182
|79
|0.59%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,929,012
|21,634
|4.45%
|1,482,272
|17,425
|4.66%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|124,738
|90,110
|Total assets
|$
|2,053,750
|$
|1,572,382
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW/IOLA
|$
|29,939
|$
|13
|0.17%
|$
|30,221
|$
|23
|0.30%
|Money market
|409,947
|1,471
|1.42%
|323,840
|294
|0.36%
|Savings
|141,200
|57
|0.16%
|137,078
|36
|0.10%
|Certificates of deposit
|353,822
|687
|0.77%
|448,191
|1,010
|0.89%
|Total deposits
|934,908
|2,228
|0.95%
|939,330
|1,363
|0.58%
|Advance payments by borrowers
|10,918
|2
|0.07%
|10,061
|1
|0.04%
|Borrowings
|250,112
|1,793
|2.84%
|117,824
|621
|2.09%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,195,938
|4,023
|1.33%
|1,067,215
|1,985
|0.74%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|321,556
|—
|317,727
|—
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|16,377
|—
|10,154
|—
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|337,933
|—
|327,881
|—
|Total liabilities
|1,533,871
|4,023
|1,395,096
|1,985
|Total equity
|519,879
|177,286
|Total liabilities and total equity
|$
|2,053,750
|1.33%
|$
|1,572,382
|0.74%
|Net interest income
|$
|17,611
|$
|15,440
|Net interest rate spread (5)
|3.12%
|3.92%
|Net interest-earning assets (6)
|$
|733,074
|$
|415,057
|Net interest margin (7)
|3.62%
|4.13%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|161.30%
|138.89%
(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (1)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (2)
|$
|1,341,151
|$
|51,315
|5.12
|%
|$
|1,309,765
|$
|47,519
|4.85
|%
|Securities (3)
|263,421
|5,778
|2.93
|%
|45,749
|701
|2.05
|%
|Other (4)
|45,940
|726
|2.11
|%
|53,425
|226
|0.57
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,650,512
|57,819
|4.68
|%
|1,408,939
|48,446
|4.60
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|187,333
|73,493
|Total assets
|$
|1,837,845
|$
|1,482,432
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW/IOLA
|$
|31,769
|$
|43
|0.18
|%
|$
|31,215
|$
|93
|0.40
|%
|Money market
|356,576
|2,180
|0.82
|%
|300,594
|909
|0.40
|%
|Savings
|137,808
|120
|0.12
|%
|131,849
|113
|0.11
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|386,446
|2,167
|0.75
|%
|428,653
|3,337
|1.04
|%
|Total deposits
|912,599
|4,510
|0.66
|%
|892,311
|4,452
|0.67
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers
|11,033
|5
|0.06
|%
|10,020
|3
|0.04
|%
|Borrowings
|152,084
|2,867
|2.52
|%
|122,203
|1,927
|2.11
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,075,716
|7,382
|0.92
|%
|1,024,534
|6,382
|0.83
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|350,871
|—
|275,865
|—
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|43,606
|—
|12,182
|—
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|394,477
|—
|288,047
|—
|Total liabilities
|1,470,193
|7,382
|1,312,581
|6,382
|Total equity
|367,652
|169,851
|Total liabilities and total equity
|$
|1,837,845
|0.92
|%
|$
|1,482,432
|0.83
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|50,437
|$
|42,064
|Net interest rate spread (5)
|3.76
|%
|3.77
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (6)
|$
|574,796
|$
|384,405
|Net interest margin (7)
|4.09
|%
|3.99
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to
|interest-bearing liabilities
|153.43
|%
|137.52
|%
(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Other Data
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Other Data
|Common shares issued
|24,728,460
|24,724,274
|24,724,274
|18,463,028
|18,463,028
|Less treasury shares
|—
|—
|—
|1,037,041
|1,132,086
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|24,728,460
|24,724,274
|24,724,274
|17,425,987
|17,330,942
|Book value per common share
|$
|11.15
|$
|11.85
|$
|12.12
|$
|10.86
|$
|10.03
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|11.15
|$
|11.85
|$
|12.12
|$
|10.86
|$
|10.03
