Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Twelfth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the Twelfth Judicial District (consisting of Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties) provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration:  Aaron J. Conn, Rushville; Audrey M. Long, Scottsbluff; and Travis R. Rodak, Bridgeport.

 

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.  The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Russell W. Harford.

