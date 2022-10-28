InspireSemi Announces Tapeout of 5nm Accelerator Chip

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) (“InspireSemi”), a chip design company that has built a technology foundation to deliver revolutionary performance, announces the tapeout of a 5-nanometer (“nm”) accelerator chip, marking another significant milestone for the company.



“Our new 5nm accelerator chip tapeout highlights InspireSemi’s ability to deliver new standards of speed and energy efficiency for our innovative and strongly differentiated accelerated computing designs,” said Trevor Smith, Senior Director Engineering at InspireSemi. “Importantly, this now enables us to compete globally with larger companies known for their use of advanced 5nm chips.”

“The tapeout of this new 5nm accelerator chip marks an exciting time for InspireSemi,” said Thomas Fedorko, Vice President Operations at InspireSemi. ”We were able to work collaboratively with our key design and manufacturing partners to achieve our first 5nm tapeout on time, further positioning the Company for long term success. This milestone accomplishment paves the way for InspireSemi to utilize the most advanced process technologies for our advanced designs.”

On October 4, 2022, the Company paid a deposit of US$2 million, which is in addition to the US$1 million previously paid on July 7, 2022, to the world's largest semiconductor foundry supplier for access to advanced nodes for products under development that are expected to go to production over the next twelve months. The Company is excited that our key supply chain partner recognizes our vision and team experience and has given us foundry and capacity access in such a competitive market.

These deposits are key to securing capacity necessary to allow the Company to meet its business objectives. As a result, the Company is undertaking a comprehensive process which includes prudently managing its cash position, reviewing its planned use of funds as previously disclosed, and evaluating various short- and long-term financing solutions to support both its go-forward strategy and general working capital.

As was reported on September 20, 2022, InspireSemi completed its previously announced transaction, constituting a Qualifying Transaction (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange).

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi is an Austin-based chip design company that has built a technology foundation that delivers revolutionary performance, energy efficiency, versatility, and a thriving open software ecosystem. This enables us to address multiple diversified, uncorrelated markets of High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, and blockchain. Led by an accomplished team with a proven track record, it has a unique and strongly differentiated accelerated computing solution compared to existing approaches for these markets

