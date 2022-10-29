Leading iGaming Solutions provider Upgaming is Exhibiting Sigma Europe 2022

Leading iGaming Solutions, Sportsbook Software and API, Casino API provider Upgaming is Exhibiting Sigma Europe 2022, Book a meetin to Upscale your sportsbook

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2022 Has been one of the most adventurous years for Leading iGaming solutions provider Upgaming which has announced it’s exhibition at Sigma Europe 2022 from 15-17 November. Stating that it will be the last event they’ll exhibit this year, they are planning to make it the most memorable for their existing and potential partners, operators and content providers.Dates: 15-17 NovemberLocation: Malta, MFCCStand: S 51Leading iGaming solutions provider Upgaming will be showcasing its well established, highly scalable products and solutions to the audience as well as new products, including Casino aggregation platform with its sister product of casino API, as well as innovative sportsbook API integration.CMO of Upgaming Goga Bibiluri says:“We are proud to announce that Upgaming will be presenting its content aggregation platform, which opens up a new world of opportunities to iGaming operators with it’s 8 000 + Online casino games, and can be integrated through a seamless casino api integration, but that’s not all, We will be presenting brand new Sportsbook API Solution, that enables any casino operator to integrate Upgaming’s highly scalable sportsbook into their own casino website within a week, opening world of new opportunities for the operators who are looking to upscale their existing business.”Sigma Europe 2022 is Upgaming’s third event of the year after the ICE London and iGB Live in April and July. Needless to say, the summit provides new opportunities for every attendee. Therefore, Upgaming will be displaying its latest products at the conference. Visitors will be able to inspect their leading sportsbook software provider , which is equipped with an ultra-fast API integration tool. Upgaming will also showcase its casino software with more than 8 000 games as well as their well known white label and turnkey solutions, which comes with a highly scalable, flexible and customizable iGaming platform.Furthermore, besides all of the products mentioned above, Upgaming will also present its warp-speed mini-games, which have already gained popularity amongst gaming lovers due to their engaging gameplay and simple, easy-to-play nature. Apart from Dino and chicken which are already famous, visitors will be able to check out some of the latest releases, including Aquarings, Icefield, and Teleport.Sigma Europe opens a window of new possibilities to the iGaming providers and operators. Upgaming is looking forward to meeting its existing and potential partners in Malta. We are waiting for you at stand S51.