Leading iGaming Solutions provider Upgaming opens new office in Malta

Leading iGaming Solutions, Sportsbook and Casino API provider Upgaming opens new office in Malta, continuing the expansion on an enormous scale in Europe

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading iGaming solutions provider Upgaming has experienced tremendous growth during the last two years. With the steady rate of development, in third quarter of the year Upgaming introduced it’s game aggregation platform, Casino API integration as well as Sportsbook API integrations , as well as other major and minor updates updates to it’s iGaming platform as well as changes within their white label, Turnkey and Crypto online casino solutions . As a result the company has grown exponentially. All of this has been mirrored in the global image of Upgaming and its international status and recognition. The result is on the surface - Upgaming is opening one of its major offices in Malta and continuing the expansion on an enormous scale.During 2022, Upgaming was present at the ICE London, iGB Live, and Sigma Europe exhibitions, which serve as the leading hubs of the iGaming world, where the major players of the market gather to exchange knowledge and information, promote their offerings and establish new connections. Moreover, these exhibitions helped to increase the brand awareness of Upgaming on a global scale.In the first quarter of 2022 Upgaming started researching the Asian iGaming market, which proved to be a favorable place to expand the influence and offer cutting-edge solutions to new clients who seemed intrigued by the possibilities of starting the iGaming business with Upgaming. Therefore, Upgaming Created customized solutions specific to the Asian market, starting from the ultra-fast, customized standalone sportsbook solution and sportsbook API and the unique UI/UX website design for the Asian operators.One of the latest news was the opening of a new office in Malta. The new office has also been opened in Bulgaria. Even though Upgaming has branches in various European countries and has been actively involved and successfully operating in Malta and the rest of the European iGaming market, now it has one of the biggest and most significant centers in Malta. This proves that Upgaming plans to continue its development and growth in the European market, and the company places very substantial emphasis on the European iGaming operators.Upgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider supplying highly scalable sportsbook with highest amount of live and pre match events, Casino Solution with over 8000+ casino games, all of which can be integrated through fully comprehensive whtie label, turnkey or crypto casino solutions that are powered by Highly customizable iGaming platform from Upgaming, or through API integration that can be integrated seamlessly to any existing platform.