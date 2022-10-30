The Truth Behind the Source of those Iconic Lithuania Tie Dyed Olympic basketball Skeleton Jerseys from Barcelona 1992

.Greg Speirs, creator of the famous Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® & Lithuania Tie Dye® Brand Jerseys. 2022 Lithuania Tie Dye ® 30th Anniversary Slam Dunking Skeleton Greg Speirs’ original 1992 Barcelona Lithuania Tie Dye® Jerseys. 1992 Copyright & Trademark property of Greg Speirs. All rights reserved.

A big part of the brand's popularity and longevity is its collectability aspect.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tie-dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton T-Shirts became an international sensation on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. The Tie-Dyed tees were worn by the Lithuanian Men's Olympic Basketball Team while receiving Olympic bronze medals becoming part of sports history and one of the most unusual and memorable moments of the '92 Summer Olympics.Millions of viewers around the world wanted to know where they came from, who created them and where they could buy one. The way-out warmups were actually created by New York fashion designer and Licensor Greg Speirs . Once the shirts started selling they became the hottest collectible. The designer who created them saw it as great opportunity to help the team and Lithuanian charities. So once the shirts started to be sold the designer chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team. Instead of receiving any royalties, he chose to donate 100% of what would have been his profits from the sales of his shirts to fund the team and to subsequently fund Lithuanian children’s charities. At that point he became the major funder of the team.“Greg saw it as great opportunity to help the team and Lithuanian charities. The way that Greg's connection and huge donation was virtually unreported in ‘92 is worthy of a Paul Harvey style 'Rest of the Story' segment," says Mike Thompson, Slammin Sports/ Skullman.com spokesman.The uniforms were created independently by a New York designer and brand Licensor Greg Speirs who decided to create something fun for the team to wear for the Olympics in the form of 20 shirts. Not to sell. No money was to be made. The former 1970’s Grooves rock magazine creator came into this story as an independent creator. The Lithuania Tie Dyed Slam Dunking Skullmanis actually an independent property originating from the designer. Speirs came up in the New York advertising and publishing world in the 1970’s and 1980’s, which he described as the center of the universe for advertising and media. His art was seen in advertising campaigns & major magazines, on major book covers and record albums, which included the strange, science fiction genres to horror and creepy skeleton art, with clients which included Sesame Street, The Electric Company, the PGA Tour, Polydor & RCA Records and promoted his apparel and greeting card company. He was named to Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World from 1999 to the present and to the Society of Illustrators in New York in 1975 and 1976.Skullman was also enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame on Dec. 07, 1993: http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm The story about the famous shirt was also documented in the in the 2012 movie: "The Other Dream Team." The film highlights the Lithuanians’ experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of Communist rule. As they hid from KGB agents and feared for their lives, Lithuania’s basketball stars shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country. Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the artist’s iconic Skullman tie-dyed uniforms, now an historic piece of Olympic history and Lithuanian basketball culture."It's all about independence, and the freedom to pursue dreams without interference. The Lithuanians became independent after the Soviet breakaway and the Berlin Wall came down. A lot of things were happening simultaneously in the Baltic states. The Lithuanians were now independent and had the opportunity to flourish and pursue their dreams in freedom. The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team really symbolizes a spirit of freedom to me, and winning the bronze medal was not only a victory in sports but also symbolized a triumph over communism itself. It was a feeling of pride, independence and freedom. Independence means we have the freedom to succeed or fail as individuals, benefit and flourish from the fruits of our labor in a free enterprise system without being oppressed. It's all about freedom. You work together as a team, but also have the freedom to excel as an individual within that team. "The Lithuanian Team represents what happens in freedom...people excel. said Speirs."The brand has been marketed and sold consistently for 30 years. This is the 30th year Anniversary of the original 1992 shirt. Original 1992 Tees: http://www.skullman.com 30th Anniversary Tees:Hoodies:"The story about Greg's Tie Dyes was a major news event impacting popular culture, took its place in sports history & had a major influence on future sports fashion , changing the way it was looked at. The Tie Dyed Slammin Skullmanbecame a household icon and legendary piece of sports fashion history and forever part of Olympics, sports, fashion & Lithuanian folklore.' recalled Mike Thompson.The Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeletonsymbolized a team coming up from nothing and the ashes. If you could condense this story down to just one phrase it would be freedom and free enterprise" said Speirs.The SkullmanExtreme Team apparel line was also spun out of the original 1992 Skullman:The Lithuania Tie Dyed Slam Dunking Skullman is an independent property. 