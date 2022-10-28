Submit Release
Crown Point Apartments Installs EV Chargers Amid Global Energy Crisis

Crown Point Apartments, a luxury apartment community in Danbury, Connecticut, installs electric vehicle chargers as part of community-wide efforts to address climate change and accelerate the rapid adoption of clean energy.

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crown Point Apartments, a luxury apartment community in Danbury, Connecticut, has installed electric vehicle chargers as part of community-wide efforts to address climate change and accelerate the rapid adoption of clean energy. It's also one of many improvements that are constantly being implemented to maintain a luxury lifestyle at Crown Point.

The chargers were installed in partnership with Blink, a leading provider of Level 2 EV Chargers and a pioneer in green-focused renewable energy. The chargers are conveniently located within the Crown Point property for easy access on/off Saw Mill Road and the I-84. Users can download the Blink app to pay at the station.

"We're proud to offer universal charging for all vehicles, as the first community in the area to do so," says Kimberly Knee, Property Manager at Crown Point. "I'm excited for our residents to be able to take advantage of this convenience."

Says Joseph Klein, Regional Manager, "We're so grateful to be working with Blink, they are the industry standard for EV Chargers, and they have the biggest network of EV Chargers nationwide. Also to note, Blink has installed infrastructure to install additional charging stations at the community as demand increases for this amenity."

