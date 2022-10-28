Submit Release
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (CLIM WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock — ticker symbol CLIM WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Common Stock — ticker symbol CLIM — and Units — ticker symbol CLIM.U — will continue on the NYSE. On October 27, 2022, the Company filed a preliminary proxy ("Preliminary Proxy") with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to amend the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to amend the date by which the Company must complete the business combination or redeem all of the shares of Class A Common Stock from January 29, 2023 to a date no later than December 30, 2022.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company's warrants are no longer suitable for listing based on "abnormally low" price levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual. The Company also disclosed in the Preliminary Proxy that there will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the warrants upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

