Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,354 in the last 365 days.

Lowman Ponds will be drawn down and unfishable until spring

Fish and Game, in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, have drawn down both ponds at the Lowman Ponds access site to make repairs to a plugged culvert, and the ponds will remain drained throughout the winter in an effort to address chronic issues with invasive aquatic weeds. The ponds will not be refilled until spring.

“The issue with aquatic weeds at Lowman Ponds is something we have wrestled with for years now, using herbicide applications to try to knock back invasive milfoil with limited success,” said Art Butts, Regional Fisheries Manger. “We have had success elsewhere in the state with lowering water levels to freeze and kill milfoil, and with the ponds already drained for a culvert repair, we had an opportunity to take that approach here.”

With the timing of the project, impact to anglers will be minimal. Fish and Game typically stops stocking Lowman Ponds in the winter due to weather conditions and resumes stocking in the spring. The ponds will only miss one stocking event that had previously been planned for October. In the longer term, fisheries managers are hopeful that the treatment will improve both fish habitat and fishability of the pond for anglers.

You just read:

Lowman Ponds will be drawn down and unfishable until spring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.