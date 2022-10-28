Sunwing brings Ottawa residents affordable flights and more direct routes to the tropics this winter

The tour operator’s anticipated return offers customers easy access to more destinations and more vacation packages

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing returns to Canada’s capital city this winter bringing Ottawa residents more opportunities to trade the snow for some of the most popular sun destinations in the tropics. Starting early November, Sunwing will be offering weekly direct flights from Ottawa to sought-after beachfront paradises in Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, including the reimagined boutique destination of Cayo Largo, opening its doors this November.



“Facing some of the harshest winters in Canada, we’re thrilled to return to our beloved capital this season offering our customers more flights, more direct routes and more sunny destinations they can escape to from Ottawa,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With the rapid surge for all inclusive travel coupled with Sunwing’s wide variety of affordable vacation packages suited to every vacation style, whether last minute or a quick long weekend getaway, we anticipate the winter season to sell fast, so now is the time for our customers to book.”

“Each year, Ottawa-Gatineau vacation planners look forward to Sunwing's highly anticipated Ottawa winter schedule,” said Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport Authority President and CEO. “Sunwing’s exciting list of vacation destinations in Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic is sure to please sun-seekers in Canada’s capital region.”

The flight schedule for Ottawa will be as follows:

Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 4x weekly 05-Nov-2022 10-Apr-2023 Cayo Coco 2x weekly 15-Nov-2022 11-Apr-2023 Cayo Largo 1x weekly 17-Dec-2022 25-Mar-2023 Holguin 1x weekly 13-Dec-2022 21-Mar-2023 Los Cabos 1x weekly 15-Dec-2022 06-Apr-2023 Montego Bay 1x weekly 11-Dec-2022 09-Apr-2023 Puerto Plata 1x weekly 06-Dec-2022 11-Apr-2023 Puerto Vallarta 1x weekly 16-Dec-2022 07-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 4x weekly 05-Nov-2022 10-Apr-2023 Santa Clara 2x weekly 13-Dec-2022 31-Mar-2023 Varadero 2x weekly 06-Nov-2022 09-Apr-2023



Ottawa residents can get more out of their getaways with Sunwing this winter season, and enjoy up to 40% in savings on vacation packages plus room upgrades at select properties during Sunwing’s Save More Event*, on now until November 6, 2022. The tour operator is also offering a limited time BOGO Seat Sale, where customers can buy one seat and the get second 40% off on new air only bookings* made by November 13, 2022, for winter departures between October 26, 2022 and April 30, 2023.

For even more value and added peace of mind, customers can purchase one of Sunwing’s comprehensive travel insurance options when booking their winter vacations.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

