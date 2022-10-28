1st Capital Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $994.6 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $2.66 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a 18.0% increase compared to net income of $2.26 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a 5.6% increase compared to net income of $2.52 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Financial Highlights

Performance highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.48 for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.40 and $0.45 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.





For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company's return on average equity was 16.44%, as compared to 11.35% and 14.82% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.





For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.04%, as compared to 0.92% and 0.98% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.





For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.46%, as compared to 3.26% and 3.58% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and, respectively.





Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $3.7 million, as compared to $3.2 million and $3.5 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.





For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.54%, as compared to 60.58% and 61.89% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.





The Company recorded no provision expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022.





As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.04%, as compared to 0.11% and 0.01% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.





As of September 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $994.6 million, $922.2 million, and $579.2 million, respectively.





Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 exceed well capitalized thresholds.



“We are pleased with the continuing positive trends in our Company's operating performance,” commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. “While the economic outlook remains uncertain, the Company is well positioned with strong asset quality and liquidity positions, reflecting a relatively low risk profile.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's third quarter 2022 net interest income decreased $253 thousand, or 2.86%, to $8.59 million as compared with $8.84 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loan interest income, excluding PPP income, increased $45 thousand, or 0.65%, to $6.96 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $6.91 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest and fee income related to PPP loans decreased $292 thousand to $52 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $344 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. PPP loans have been fully forgiven in the third quarter 2022.

The Company's net interest margin increased by 20 basis points (bps), or 6.03%, to 3.46% when compared to 3.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the Company’s mix of average interest earning assets as cash was deployed into higher yielding loans and leases and investment securities. Interest expense increased $173 thousand, or 34.93%, to $669 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $496 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in average balances of interest-bearing deposits and interest expense associated with the cap corridor. Interest expense includes $169 thousand of interest expense associated with subordinated debt recognized in each period.

Provision for Loan Losses

Stable credit quality resulted in no loan loss provision in the quarters ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense increased $525 thousand, or 10.81%, to $5.38 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.85 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase reflects the salary and benefit costs of senior leadership positions filled in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets decreased $12.90 million, or 1.3%, to $994.6 million as compared to $1.01 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $586.8 million as of September 30, 2022, representing a $21.8 million, or 3.9%, increase from the September 30, 2021 outstanding balance of $565.0 million. Excluding the $42.4 million decline in PPP loan balances, loans increased $64.2 million, or 12.3%, at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. The increase includes purchased lease pools with outstanding balances of $45.0 million and a $10 million increase in consumer loan pool balances, along with growth in commercial real estate loan originations, partially offset by declines in construction and residential loans outstanding.

PPP loans outstanding were $0 as of September 30, 2022, compared to $42.4 million at September 30, 2021.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2022 % of Total Loans 6/30/2022 % of Total Loans 9/30/2021 % of Total Loans Construction / land (including farmland) $ 12,403 2.1 % $ 18,502 3.2 % $ 25,476 4.5 % Residential 1 to 4 units 56,592 9.6 % 57,381 9.8 % 68,438 12.1 % Home equity lines of credit 4,909 0.8 % 5,392 0.9 % 7,601 1.3 % Multifamily 82,936 14.1 % 76,168 13.0 % 81,268 14.4 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 111,097 18.9 % 111,283 19.0 % 80,166 14.2 % Investor commercial real estate 188,930 32.2 % 186,448 31.8 % 185,001 32.7 % Commercial and industrial 39,804 6.8 % 43,652 7.4 % 40,719 7.2 % Paycheck Protection Program - 0.0 % 1,986 0.3 % 42,414 7.5 % Leases 45,049 7.7 % 34,095 5.8 % - 0.0 % Consumer 30,902 5.3 % 36,372 6.2 % 20,581 3.6 % Other loans 14,176 2.4 % 14,784 2.6 % 13,366 2.4 % Total loans 586,798 100.0 % 586,063 100.0 % 565,030 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (7,560 ) (8,066 ) (8,830 ) Net loans held for investment $ 579,238 $ 577,997 $ 556,200

The investment portfolio increased $34.8 million, or 11.7%, to $332.3 million from $297.5 million at September 30, 2021. The unrealized loss associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio increased from $38.2 million at June 30, 2022 to $40.1 million at September 30, 2022 as market yields continued to negatively impact portfolio valuation.

Total deposits were $922.2 million as of September 30, 2022. This represents a $10.5 million, or 1.1% increase from the September 30, 2021 balance of $911.7 million. Growth in money market balances of $56.5 million drove deposit growth, offset by noninterest bearing balances declining $14.1 million. Noninterest bearing balances comprised 46.0% and 48.1% of total deposit balances at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2022 % of Total Deposits 6/30/22 % of Total Deposits 9/30/2021 % of Total Deposits Interest bearing checking accounts $ 69,258 7.5 % $ 62,780 6.8 % $ 72,867 8.0 % Money market 308,772 33.5 % 290,106 31.3 % 252,257 27.7 % Savings 109,653 11.9 % 143,215 15.4 % 135,736 14.9 % Time 10,256 1.1 % 13,509 1.5 % 12,422 1.4 % Total interest-bearing deposits 497,889 54.0 % 509,609 54.9 % 473,281 51.9 % Noninterest-bearing 424,312 46.0 % 418,692 45.1 % 438,445 48.1 % Total deposits $ 922,201 100.0 % $ 928,301 100.0 % $ 911,726 100.0 %

Shareholder’s equity totaled $48.3 million at September 30, 2022, a decline of $30.2 million, or 38.5%, compared to $78.5 million at September 30, 2021. This is reflective of the increase in unrealized losses on the investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income, a component of equity. At September 30, 2022 $72.8 million in bonds are classified as held-to-maturity, approximately 22% of the total investment portfolio. The unrealized losses on these held-to-maturity bonds are captured in AOCI at the transfer date and amortize over the life of the bonds, with interest rate environment changes having no further impact on the unrealized loss position of these bonds.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a cap corridor transaction with a $100 million notional amount designed to hedge a portion of deposit interest expense and to partially mitigate the future investment portfolio valuation impact of increasing interest rates. The corridor qualifies for hedge accounting and is carried at fair value on the balance sheet with changes in fair value flowing through AOCI. The fair value of the hedge increased $1.0 million in the third quarter, positively impacting AOCI, and is carried on the balance sheet at a fair value of $3.1 million at September 30, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Activity

The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program on December 3, 2021 and subsequently has repurchased a total of 181,589 shares to date at a weighted average price of $15.19. Repurchase activity has been suspended through the remainder of 2022.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.04% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.11% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of outstanding loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.56% at September 30, 2021. The Company had $0 and $921 thousand in nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $506 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $10 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Charge-offs were within the purchased consumer loan pools.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 409 $ 145 $ 146 Other nonaccrual loans - - 921 Other real estate owned - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 409 $ 145 $ 1,067 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.29 % 1.38 % 1.56 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1848.34 % 5562.76 % 827.55 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.11 %

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had no outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s except per share data)

Assets 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Cash and due from banks $ 41,842 $ 35,450 $ 129,673 Investment securities available-for-sale 259,472 298,483 297,456 Investment securities held-to-maturity 72,818 45,223 -- Loans and leases held for investment 586,798 586,063 565,031 Allowance for loan and lease losses (7,560 ) (8,066 ) (8,830 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 579,238 577,997 556,201 Other Assets 41,241 32,926 24,186 Total assets $ 994,611 $ 990,079 $ 1,007,516 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 424,312 $ 418,692 $ 438,445 Interest-bearing accounts 497,889 509,609 473,281 Total deposits 922,201 928,301 911,726 Subordinated debentures 14,719 14,701 14,644 Other borrowings -- -- -- Other liabilities 9,415 8,386 2,665 Shareholders' equity 48,276 38,691 78,481 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 994,611 $ 990,079 $ 1,007,516 Shares outstanding 5,476,092 5,467,966 5,587,878 Earnings per share basic $ 0.49 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 8.82 $ 7.08 $ 14.04





Three Months Ended Operating Results Data 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 7,011 $ 7,258 $ 7,121 Investment securities 2,055 2,038 1,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62 59 60 Other income 126 56 29 Total interest and dividend income 9,254 9,411 8,210 Interest expense 669 573 495 Net interest income 8,585 8,838 7,715 Provision for loan losses - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,585 8,838 7,715 Noninterest income 446 290 294 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 3,243 3,457 2,737 Occupancy expense 451 463 422 Data and item processing 279 265 288 Furniture and equipment 127 150 119 Professional services 168 114 148 Other 1,109 1,201 1,138 Total noninterest expenses 5,377 5,650 4,852 Income before provision for income taxes 3,654 3,478 3,157 Provision for income taxes 992 958 901 Net income $ 2,662 $ 2,520 $ 2,256





Three Months Ended Selected Average Balances 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Gross loans $ 594,624 $ 593,990 $ 588,133 Investment securities 352,564 373,853 279,122 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,058 4,024 3,948 Other interest earning assets 34,162 31,158 80,909 Total interest earning assets 985,408 1,003,025 952,112 Total assets 1,018,730 1,027,269 977,147 Interest-bearing checking accounts 65,171 64,988 64,009 Money market 303,802 278,646 232,979 Savings 126,511 149,930 134,724 Time deposits 12,376 12,350 13,534 Total interest-bearing deposits 507,860 505,914 445,246 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 423,166 427,351 433,518 Total deposits 931,026 933,265 878,764 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 15,055 17,546 14,646 Shareholders' equity $ 64,227 $ 68,227 $ 78,624

Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Return on average total assets 1.04 % 0.98 % 0.92 % Return on average shareholders' equity 16.44 % 14.82 % 11.35 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.58 % 3.26 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.34 % 3.56 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio 59.54 % 61.89 % 60.58 %





Nine Months Ended Operating Results Data 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 21,165 $ 20,698 Investment securities 5,650 2,205 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 179 169 Other income 195 47 Total interest and dividend income 27,188 23,119 Interest expense 1,772 1,033 Net interest income 25,417 22,086 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,417 22,086 Noninterest income 1,054 675 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 10,144 9,103 Occupancy expense 1,348 1,230 Data and item processing 807 803 Furniture and equipment 417 349 Professional services 451 488 Other 3,324 2,782 Total noninterest expenses 16,492 14,755 Income before provision for income taxes 9,979 8,006 Provision for income taxes 2,705 2,263 Net income $ 7,274 $ 5,743





Nine Months Ended Selected Average Balances 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Gross loans $ 586,294 $ 607,673 Investment securities 362,879 202,569 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,011 3,773 Other interest earning assets 36,790 52,335 Total interest earning assets 989,974 866,350 Total assets 1,014,291 891,336 Interest bearing checking accounts 65,302 60,931 Money market 268,143 197,320 Savings 145,024 128,742 Time deposits 12,102 14,163 Total interest-bearing deposits 490,571 401,156 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 429,581 401,407 Total deposits 920,152 802,563 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 15,758 7,131 Shareholders' equity $ 70,808 $ 76,552









Nine Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Return on average total assets 0.96 % 0.86 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.74 % 10.03 % Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.44 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.35 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio 62.30 % 64.82 %





Regulatory Capital and Ratios 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 100,148 $ 97,226 $ 78,702 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 100,148 $ 97,226 $ 78,702 Total regulatory capital $ 107,855 $ 105,418 $ 86,122 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.22 % 9.62 % 8.07 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.44 % 13.27 % 13.30 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.44 % 13.27 % 13.30 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.55 % 14.39 % 14.55 %

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

