PCCA Honors Steven Hoffart, PharmD, as the 2022 Compounding Pharmacist of the Year

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has named Steven Hoffart, PharmD, with Magnolia Pharmacy, Magnolia, Texas, the 2022 M. George Webber, PhD, Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. PCCA President Jim Smith presented the award to Hoffart on Friday, October 28, during the company’s International Seminar 2022, attended by more than 400 compounders in person and virtually from the United States, Canada, Australia and beyond.

“Steve embodies everything this award represents,” Smith said. “He truly puts the word ‘personal’ in ‘personalized medicine.’ He gets the big picture and executes it one patient at a time. Diligent, hard-working, driven and passionate, Steve puts his heart into helping us with any initiative we ask – and willingly shares his gift of feedback. He’s done so much for PCCA and our members – and is loved by all who meet him.”

Hoffart opened Magnolia Pharmacy in 2002 with the intention of providing personalized services in his community. He recognized how the “triad” of care, which involves the patient, physician and pharmacist, could improve patients’ health and wellness. He also recognized how compounded medicine could help patients who are unable to tolerate traditional medications. His commitment to excellence has made Magnolia Pharmacy one of only a few dozen pharmacies in Texas to receive accreditation from the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB).

Throughout his career, Hoffart has received numerous awards and recognition from compounding and independent pharmacy associations. He is a member of the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, the National Community Pharmacists Association and American Pharmacies Buying Co-op (APRx).

A PCCA member since 2002, Hoffart is actively involved in the Concierge Compounding program and Advisory Council, and is a regular speaker at PCCA educational seminars and symposiums. A lifelong learner, Hoffart continuously creates innovative ways to serve patients and the compounding community. He willingly shares his expertise with new and seasoned compounders alike. In addition to the Pharmacist of the Year award, Hoffart was named PCCA Pharmacist of the Month in July 2012. Hoffart earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy with honors in 1994 and his PharmD from the University of Texas at Austin in 2000. He later achieved a board certification and fellowship from the American Academy of Anti-Aging (A4M).

At the event, Hoffart was welcomed to the stage by previous Pharmacist of the Year honorees. His family also joined in the celebration. In a congratulations video, PCCA Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications, Education and Human Relations Lizzie Harbin and several PCCA members spoke about Hoffart’s commitment to patients, the compounding profession and his community, while expressing their admiration and respect.

Compounding is the art of preparing customized medications to meet each prescriber’s and patient’s unique needs. The M. George Webber Pharmacist of the Year award is presented annually to an independent compounding pharmacist who demonstrates service excellence to patients, health care providers and pharmacy colleagues.

The late M. George Webber, PhD, for whom the award is named, was a longtime professor with the University of Houston College of Pharmacy and was instrumental in the formation of PCCA in 1981. Webber was tenaciously committed to meeting patient needs and upholding the highest quality and ethical standards. He shared his expertise and love for compounding with numerous colleagues and students for more than 40 years.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients' lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years.

