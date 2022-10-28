RICK GROVES OFFERS A SCI-FI BASED ON EINSTEIN’S THEORY
Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity is given a fictional take in Rick Groves’ REGTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sci-fi lovers will take delight in Author Rick Groves’ book "REG," the telling tale of a shy and meek man named Reg whose life takes an unexpected turn upon an encounter with Albert Einstein’s famous theory.
Reg, the main protagonist of the book, lives a seemingly ordinary life. Unemployed and living alone, his days are spent watching the television with a bag of chips and sleeping on his bed all day. However, Reg’s world gets shaken up when one day, he picks up the newspaper and sees an article written about Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. The book’s hero goes through a lightbulb moment and realizes a flaw in one of the biggest contributions to the field of science. Reg’s breakthrough sends him on a journey through the ends of the universe—and fighting crimes in the name of justice on the side.
Former science technician Rick Groves is the genius behind this sci-fi masterpiece. Groves first had his hands on the world of publication when he worked on the comic Dandy and Beano. REG is Groves’ first science fiction.
REG and other works by author Rick Groves are up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital platforms. For more information about the author and his other literary contributions, please visit his website at https://www.authorrichardgroves.com/.
