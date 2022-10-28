Submit Release
Environment minister strikes emergency forestry task force

CANADA, October 28 - In the wake of Hurricane Fiona’s unprecedented impacts, government has formed a task force to address the immediate needs of private woodlot owners and the forest industry.

“We know woodlot owners need a plan to help in the salvage of downed wood after the hurricane. PEI’s Emergency Forestry Task Force will develop a plan that will address public safety concerns, reduce fire risk, and determine the best end use for wood salvage.”

- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

PEI’s Emergency Forestry Task Force will be made up of representatives of the PEI Forests, Fish and Wildlife Division, the PEI Woodlot Owners Association, L’Nuey, Island Nature Trust, forest contractors, and other local experts. Meetings will begin on November 1, 2022.
 
With a window of two years or less to salvage value from downed wood and reduce fire risk, the Emergency Forestry Task Force will be asked to advise on work needed, private sector capacity to get this work done, and ways government can help in the immediate term.

“While this task force will advise government on the immediate needs in this sector, we have not lost sight of the need for longer-term planning,” said Minister Myers.  “Government is also developing a plan to work with partners on forest recovery for the province.”

