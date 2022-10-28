Submit Release
Island residents can borrow hockey skates with their public library card

CANADA, October 28 - The PEI Public Library Service (PLS) is excited to add ice skates to its Library of Things collection for the public to borrow.

The new ice skates collection includes 57 pairs of hockey skates available in youth, junior and adult sizes.  Any Island resident can borrow the skates for one week and skates can be shipped to any PLS community library for pickup. 

“Ice skating is a fun way for Islanders of all ages to be active. With many indoor and outdoor rinks across the province, this new collection will help promote active living, remove barriers and improve access for people who might not have their own skates.”

- Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson. 

Public Library Service has also partnered with Source for Sports, who will provide free skate sharpening for the library collection. 

Island residents can access the Public Library Service Catalogue to borrow skates and explore the many books, DVDs, audiobooks, games, musical instruments and much more, available at Island libraries. 

The use of a C.S.A. approved helmet is strongly recommended when skating. Helmets are not available to borrow at the Public Library Service at this time.  

