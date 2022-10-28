Enhanced driver education training for new residents

CANADA, October 28 - The province of Prince Edward Island has introduced a new process to recognize the previous driving experience of motorists from certain countries where validation of out-of-country documents may not be possible.

Experienced drivers relocating to Prince Edward Island from outside Canada will now have the option of using their driving experience as credit towards obtaining a Prince Edward Island Class 5 driver's license.

The Licensed Driver Education Course, administered by an approved Licensed Driving School, is for people who have recently relocated to the province from jurisdictions that do not have a driver license Reciprocity Agreement with Prince Edward Island.

To be eligible for the Licensed Driver Education Course, a new resident must:

be at least 19 years of age;

have relocated from a non-reciprocity country;

have a minimum of two years driving experience;

meet the vision standards of Highway Safety;

hold a valid Class 5 (or equivalent) license from their country-of-origin; and,

present acceptable supporting documentation.

“Driving is a complex activity and rules of the road vary greatly across jurisdictions. This enhanced education program will give new residents the additional training needed to familiarize themselves with driving in Prince Edward Island conditions while considering the fundamentals of driving they already have.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

The new course recognizes previous experience and means new residents will have an alternative to the three-year Graduated Driver Licensing program. As a result of their previous driving experience, eligible participants will also have the option to apply for other classifications such as the Class 4 license for taxi, ambulance or small buses after they successfully complete the Course and receive their Class 5 license.

Those participating in the Licensed Driver Education Course will be required to successfully complete a knowledge test and a road test prior to obtaining a Class 5 license.

Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

902-368-5112

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

Driving with an Out-of-Province License in PEI