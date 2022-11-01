ReelwUrld’s cinematic social network Justice For Hire gathers in Times Square to celebrate action film fandom

Justice For Hire Film Competition and Panel Action Filmmaking on an iPhone with Jan Lucanus JFH - Justice For Hire

Justice For Hire cast members from the cinematic social network ReelwUrld™ descend on Times Square in New York to compete in the Urban Action Showcase.

The promise of ReelwUrld is to make movies and shows with communities. Justice For Hire’s scene remake competition at the Urban Action Showcase is our biggest fulfillment of that promise yet.” — Jan Lucanus, Founder/CEO - ReelwUrld

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dream of becoming a superhero is being realized for cast members of the crowdsourced series, Justice for Hire (JFH), and Hollywood’s taking notice. Users (called “cast members”) of the JFH cinematic social network from ReelwUrld™ remade action movie scenes to compete in the 10th anniversary celebration of The Urban Action Showcase (UAS), a premiere action-genre film festival whose founding sponsor is Warner Bros. The three finalist filmmakers will have their scenes screened at the UAS festival’s special JFH Event at the AMC Empire 25 theatre in New York’s Times Square on Saturday, November 5 at 2pm EST. A winner will be selected and prizes will be awarded to all filmmakers.

To further ReelwUrld’s and UAS’ themes of providing new levels of access and resources to filmmakers in Hollywood and beyond, JFH creator Jan Lucanus will host the "Action Filmmaking on an iPhone," workshop following the competition at AMC Theaters at 4pm EST. Filmmakers of all levels are invited to join and create an action scene during the 1-hour event. “We want people to know how easy and safe it can be to make action scenes on their phones,” says Lucanus. “Whether you’re alone or have collaborators, I believe there’s always an opportunity to tell your story in an exciting way with ReelwUrld.”

UAS will have it’s opening ceremony and red carpet on Friday, November 4, 6-10pm EST, assembling celebrities, filmmakers and fans of the action genre.

For more information, see urbanactionshowcase.com.

About Urban Action Showcase

The Urban Action Showcase and Expo (UASE) is the premier Action entertainment and Pop Culture platform celebrating diversity and honoring the past, present and future multicultural achievements within the blockbuster Action genre (Adventure, Fantasy, Action Horror, Martial Arts, Sci-Fi, Superhero and Supernatural).

About Justice For Hire

Justice For Hire is the inaugural show from ReelwUrld, the first social film studio focused on making movies and shows with the audience as stars, directors, and producers. JFH benefits from ReelwUrld's board of advisors, including Jeff Gomez (advisor to Disney's Marvel & Star Wars franchises) and former FBI Negotiator Chip Massey. Justice For Hire is about an entrepreneur who made an app like "Uber for heroes"—everyday people can hire a hero or become one and get paid.

About ReelwUrld™

ReelwUrld™ is a social network where everything you post is part of a movie/TV show. They've built patent-pending technology that acts like a film studio in your pocket. Anyone with a phone can join and create! Just like social media, but within a story that connects all of the content and makes the users the stars of the show!