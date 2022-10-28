Construction underway on first-of-its-kind dedicated Mental Health and Addictions emergency services department

CANADA, October 28 - Construction of a new Mental Health and Addictions Emergency and Short Stay Unit – a first-of-its-kind in Atlantic Canada – is underway as part of an overall plan to build a more resilient mental health and addictions service in the province, making it easier and more convenient for Islanders seeking urgent care and support.

The nearly $9 million provincial investment will see the dedicated 8,000 square foot facility built adjacent to the existing Queen Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Department, ensuring Islanders experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis can get the clinical care and support they need 24/7.

“Every Islander deserves to be supported along their journey to wellness and to have access to the most appropriate mental health and addictions services that meet their unique needs, especially during times of urgency. Mental health and addictions care is critical to front-line services, and this important investment in a dedicated Mental Health and Addictions Emergency and Short Stay Unit will allow trained health care professionals to provide high-quality care to Islanders during critical times of need in an appropriate setting that fully supports them and their families, both now and into the future.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

The new Mental Health and Addictions Emergency and Short Stay Unit will allow for psychiatric assessment, addictions crisis services, and crisis stabilization with the possibility of a short stay admission of less than 72 hours.

“The new emergency department and short stay unit is important to the continuum of mental health and addictions care we offer. It builds on our efforts of enhancing current programs and services and developing new ones that are safe, accessible and meet Islanders’ needs, especially when someone requires specialized emergency care,” said Dr. Javier Salabarria, Health PEI Provincial Medical Director for Mental Health and Addictions Services. “Ensuring that our team of knowledgeable and compassionate professionals can provide the right level of emergency mental health and addiction care to Islanders in crisis in a new dedicated, safe and therapeutic space is essential to helping patients heal and recover.”

A multidisciplinary team specifically trained in emergency/urgent mental health and addiction care, including a psychiatrist, psychologists, registered nurses and social workers will be available at this new emergency and short stay unit. Individuals seeking care for urgent mental health or addictions will first be triaged upon entering the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Department before being directed to enter the mental health and addictions emergency area when clinically appropriate.

“We want to ensure that each person’s experience is positive and that they feel cared for with dignity and respect based on their unique needs when accessing emergency mental health and addictions care,” said Leslie Warren, Health PEI Director of Mental Health and Addictions Acute and Complex Care. “This important investment in emergency mental health and addiction services comes at a critical time. Having a dedicated environment will better allow the collaborative multi-disciplinary team, who have the clinical experience and familiarity with all available resources, including community-based, to ensure the right level of care and treatment plan are provided to each person who comes through our doors so they can have every opportunity to experience mental health and addiction wellness.”

The co-location of the new Mental Health and Addictions Emergency and Short Stay Unit is also expected to have a positive impact on access and wait times for Islanders seeking acute medical care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Emergency Department. Spaces currently designated for mental health and addictions care in the existing emergency department will transition to support emergency acute medical care once the new Mental Health and Addictions Emergency and Short Stay Unit is up and running, improving access and wait times for Islanders needing emergency medical care.

Construction began in August and is expected to take 16 months to complete. Access to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Department will not be affected during this time.

For immediate mental health and addictions help, including access to the Mobile Mental Health Response Services, call the Mental Health and Addictions phone line toll-free 1-833-553-6983. Calls are answered by a trained professional 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

For help accessing mental health, addiction and substance use services, Islanders can also contact the Mental Health and Addictions Patient Navigator by emailing MHApatientnavigator@ihis.org.

