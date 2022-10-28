Automotive Display Market is set to grow at a rapid pace by securing a vital spot in the driverless revolution: Market Decipher

Electric vehicle boom is propelling the demand for automotive display industry coupled by enhanced connectivity and electronics in vehicles.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market decipher has published its report on the “ Automotive Display Market ” Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2022 – 2032. The research estimates the automotive display market size to reach $21.87 billion by 2032 from the current size of $12.7 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. The TFT-LCD display technology segment hit the highest revenue share of 53.6% in 2021, while the 5''-10" display size segment generated a revenue share of around 46.8% in 2021, and by application, the center stack display segment has contributed 41% in 2021. The OLED display segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%, while the head-up display (HUD) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period.

Get research insights in detail:

“The increasing demand for ADAS, enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience in automobiles, especially in developing and mature economies, and other advanced functions, including navigation, multimedia systems, driver assistance, and connected car features, is likely to propel the growth of Automotive Display Market. The rise in the demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle technology and the growth of the high-end and luxury car segments, especially in the emerging markets, coupled with the improving driver-to-vehicle communication is offering growth avenues to the smart display in the automotive sector. Asia Pacific region dominates the automotive smart display market with a revenue share of around 52% in 2021. North America and Europe are following closely with enhanced features and developments in the market.”

Chandradeep Singh

Follow LinkedIn Page for regular updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher

Interactive Touch Panels Applications

The touch displays used in cars aim at providing comfort and convenience, and with technological advancement, vehicles will feature more automotive smart displays of a larger size and thereby play an essential role in making driver assistance functions available at a single-touchscreen platform.

Center Stack- The center console is a surface located in the center of the front vehicle interior, and the center stacks of modern cars are equipped with interactive touch panels as the present generation of tech-savvy consumers demand larger-sized touch panels with a more responsive interface.

The center console is a surface located in the center of the front vehicle interior, and the center stacks of modern cars are equipped with interactive touch panels as the present generation of tech-savvy consumers demand larger-sized touch panels with a more responsive interface. Digital Instrument Cluster- Digital dash at the automotive cockpit displays the screen's full electronic information, including the speedometer. As the trend for larger digital instrument cluster screens is growing, modern car owners would appreciate the touch function for additional operability and ease of use.

Digital dash at the automotive cockpit displays the screen's full electronic information, including the speedometer. As the trend for larger digital instrument cluster screens is growing, modern car owners would appreciate the touch function for additional operability and ease of use. Head-up Display (HUD) - It is a transparent display that presents data without requiring users to look away from their usual viewpoints, and reduces dangerous distractions by displaying the car's speed, navigation directions, and other critical information and alerts.

- It is a transparent display that presents data without requiring users to look away from their usual viewpoints, and reduces dangerous distractions by displaying the car's speed, navigation directions, and other critical information and alerts. Rear Seat Entertainment- Modern cars provide a comfort level not only to drivers but also for passages as rear seat entertainment that requires a touch panel interface, allows passengers in the second or third row to listen to music, watch movies and videos, and play games while on the road.

Advent of 5G technology to create growth opportunities for the market

Along with the increasing use of wireless technology, the high-speed internet offered by 5G, helps in the integration of automotive smart display systems with innovative applications, such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), cloud gaming, and media streaming. Since these applications require better quality display screens, it will trigger the demand for automotive smart displays.

Download Report Sample: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/automotive-display-system-market

Recent developments

In October 2020, Hyundai Mobis announced a strategic investment in Envisics, a provider of Augmented Reality Head-up Display (AR HUD), and are together developing autonomous driving specialized AR HUD, targeting mass production by the year 2025.

In June 2021, Visteon Corporation developed a microZone display technology providing about 70% contrast ratio, which is more compared to LED displays, and the displays integrated with standard-sized microZones are predicted to be in the market by early 2024.

In June 2021, Pioneer corporation launched two new smart unit receivers for in-car entertainment. One tablet has an 8” high-resolution capacitive screen display and comes with an android, and the other sports a receiver equipped with a tablet mount cradle, a rear camera input, Bluetooth, and more.

Mercedes Benz launched its new cars with OLED panels developed by LG Display in dashboards and rear-seat monitors in 2020, becoming the first automaker to utilize OLEDs in its consumer models.

In October 2019, Nippon Seiki enhanced its development in Japan, and Tokyo for its head-up display (HUD) business. The R&D center in Tokyo may be responsible for cockpit development, new HUD development, enhancement, and development of the product.

Report Proposal and Sample Available at: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/automotive-display-system-market

Key market players

Panasonic

Alpine Electronics

Nipponon Seiki Co.Ltd

Denso Corporation

LG Display Co.Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Yazaki Corporation

AU Optronics Corporation

Continental AG

Valeo SA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Japan Dispaly Inc

Automotive Display Market by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2032)

Rear Seat Entertainment

Digital Instrument Cluster

Centre Stack

Head-up Display

Automotive Display Market by Display Size (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2032)

<5"

5" - 10"

>10"

Automotive Display Market by Display Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2032)

LCD

TFT-LCD

OLED

Others

Automotive Display Market by Autonomous Driving (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2032)

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomousus

Automotive Display Market by Electric Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2032)

BEV

HEV

FCEV

PHEV

Automotive Display Market by Vehicle Class (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2032)

Economy

Mid

Luxury

Automotive Display Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2032)

Passenger car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Display Market by End User (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2032)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Key Report Takeaways:

Market revenue from 2021 to 2032

Market data for each product/sales channel/league/country

Automotive Display market trends

Market competition and company analysis

Physical and digital collectibles analysis

In-depth analysis of 20 major countries with data

Key investment pockets in the industry

Start-up strategy for entry

Detailed research can be procured at https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/automotive-display-system-market

Other Trending Markets:

Military Radar Market

Homeland Security Market

Defense Cyber security Market

3D Radar Market

Aircraft Flap Drive Market

Aircraft Hydraulic Filter Market

David Correa Decipher Business Insights Pvt. Ltd. Zen Business Center, Wakad, Mumbai- Banglore Highway, Pune - 411057, Maharashtra Email: sales@marketdecipher.com Website: www.marketdecipher.com