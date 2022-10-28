Scientology Church Reaches Out With Drug Prevention for National Red Ribbon Week

National Red Ribbon Week open house at the Church of Scientology Kansas City focused on drug education and prevention to help keep kids from becoming overdose statistics. Youth at the Red Ribbon Week open house at the Church of Scientology Kansas City pledge to lead a drug-free life and encourage their friends and classmates to do the same. Church of Scientology Kansas City

The Church of Scientology Kansas City hosts open house to promote National Red Ribbon Week, introduce community to “Truth About Drugs” educational materials.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 1,581 Missourians lost their lives due to opioid overdose in 2021. That equates to 1 out of 47 deaths statewide, with drugs such as fentanyl the primary killer.

National Red Ribbon Week, celebrated October 23–31 every year, not only remembers lives lost to drug use, it has a proactive mission—to keep kids drug-free.

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City hosted a National Red Ribbon Week open house and drug-prevention seminar Saturday, October 23, to introduce the community to Foundation for a Drug-Free World and its “Truth About Drugs” educational materials.

Guest speakers shared their own experiences with harmful substances and the importance of reaching youth before they begin to experiment with drugs.

Demetrius Gabriel, Director of Accurate Mobile Screening, grew up surrounded by drugs and it took its toll. He shared how he eventually freed himself from addiction and now works to help others struggling with substance abuse.

Three graduates of the “Truth About Drugs” program from Imani House, a KC drug and alcohol rehab program, spoke of the importance of these materials. They shared their own stories of how the Truth About Drugs put them on the right track.

The Truth About Drugs materials present the short- and long-term effects of the 14 most commonly abused drugs including alcohol. The program includes booklets, public service announcements, and a feature-length documentary where former addicts communicate the cold, hard truth about the effects of these substances. The materials provide facts, so people—especially youth—can make an informed decision about drug use, rather than just “do what others are doing.”

After the presentation, youth and adults commented on how informative they found the materials and the impact of the personal stories shared by the speakers.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World and National Red Ribbon Week share the conviction that education can help keep kids off drugs.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support Foundation for a Drug-Free World, making it possible to provide the materials free of charge to teachers, community groups, churches, and anyone wishing to educate others on the facts behind drugs and addiction.

After extensive research on the effects of drugs, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Those wishing to help others learn more about drugs and addiction are invited to contact Foundation for a Drug-Free World or their local Church of Scientology to learn more about these materials and their use and to attend a workshop on how to use the educational resources. In Kansas City, contact the Church of Scientology of Kansas City at (816) 753-6590 or stop by the Church at 1805 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108 to learn more.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.