VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market," The vhf air-ground communication stations market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific dominated the VHF air ground communication station market in terms of growth, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the market share in 2021.

The VHF air ground communication stations market is expected to witness significant growth in coming years. Adoption of total airport management (TAM)-elevating demand of comprehensive communication network, change in consumer dynamics, privatization of airports, arrival of electric vertical takeoff & landing vehicles (eVTOL), and air taxi are anticipated to support business potential within the VHF air ground communication stations market during the forecast period. Aggressive initiatives by federal organizations such as FAA and Euro control to standardize protocol and establish globally accepted policies to support global growth. As of June 2022, 45,000 flights were handled by FAA per day, with 520 airport traffic control towers, 147 terminal radar approach control facilities, and more than 14,000 air traffic controllers.

To fulfill the changing demand scenarios, market participants are concentrating on product launches to offer a diverse range of products and meet new business opportunities. In addition, market participants are continuously focusing on contracts and partnership efforts to match changing end-user requirements and improve the growth of the VHF air ground communication station market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By airport class, the class B segment leads the market during the forecast period

By type, the fixed segment leads the market during the forecast period

By application, the military segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031)

By airport category, the commercial service airports segment leads the market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the VHF air ground communication station market are the key players operating in the market are Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Viasat, Inc., Becker Avionics, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, Thales, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Jotron, MORCOM International, Inc., AEROTHAI Business, Systems Interface Limited, Leonardo S.p.A., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, IACIT, CommSystems Ltd, and Elbit Systems.

