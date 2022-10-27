Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,351 in the last 365 days.

Cool City Brewing Receives Community Development Investment

The soon-to-be newest addition to the lakeshore area craft brewing industry has received a state grant.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Cool City Brewing in Two Rivers yesterday, where she announced the company will be receiving a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant.

[Adapted from: Cool City Brewing Receives Community Development Investment October 27, 2022 Seehafer News]

You just read:

Cool City Brewing Receives Community Development Investment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.