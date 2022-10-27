Cool City Brewing Receives Community Development Investment

The soon-to-be newest addition to the lakeshore area craft brewing industry has received a state grant.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Cool City Brewing in Two Rivers yesterday, where she announced the company will be receiving a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant.
