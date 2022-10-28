Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in Dallas, Texas, Offers New Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) Treatment

Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) is a condition that can occur after cryolipolysis, or fat freezing, a nonsurgical fat reduction procedure that uses cold temperature to reduce fat deposits in certain areas of the body.

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, the team strives for the greatest improvements in aesthetic appearance, restored functionality, and quality of life. The experienced team at this top clinic now offers paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) treatment for those who want to reverse this adverse effect. (PAH) is a common and concerning complication associated with cryolipolysis body contouring.

Cryolipolysis, or "fat-freezing," is an FDA-approved procedure that works by destroying cold-sensitive subcutaneous fat cells. It has become a popular technique for body sculpting and treating problem areas such as belly fat and "love handles." PAH is a concerning, clinically significant complication because patients undergo cryolipolysis to remove fat, but instead the volume of fat increases at the treatment site, resulting in a completely opposite outcome. Usually happening around six months post-cryolipolysis, PAH occurs when a reactionary process is activated within the fat cells during cell freezing, causing the cells to thicken and expand rather than break down and be eliminated by the body. PAH creates irregular, firm and raised areas where the treatment was done.

Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery can provide these patients with the only known treatment to reverse PAH, which is liposuction conducted with expertise to remove excess fat. Dr. Azouz utilizes his refined skill to perform a variety of advanced, safe liposuction techniques, including power-assisted liposuction, to help disintegrate the fat associated with PAH. In some severe cases, an abdominoplasty, or tummy tuck, can be done to repair the PAH. Recovery from PAH surgery is similar to other liposuction procedures, as patients may experience bruising and swelling for a few days to weeks after the procedure.

"Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) will not go away without treatment, and we are happy that our clinic can provide solutions these patients desperately need," says Dr. David Azouz.

Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery proudly serves patients in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and is located at 7777 Forest Lane - Building C, Suite 802 in Dallas, TX. Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery includes two board-certified plastic surgeons, recognized as the best in their field in Dallas, Texas. Both Dr. David Azouz, who has decades of experience, and Dr. Solomon Azouz, who is a Mayo-trained plastic surgeon, are compassionate, talented and dedicated to providing the best possible results. Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery delivers an extensive range of cosmetic procedures, offering natural and beautiful results. The plastic surgeons have extensive experience in gynecomastia, breast implant revision, facelift, blepharoplasty, male plastic surgery, breast, liposuction, face, and body cosmetic surgery. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Azouz Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery by calling (972) 702-8888 or visiting the website at http://www.drazouz.com.

