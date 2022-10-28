Submit Release
InventHelp Presents 3D Measuring Device (MHO-162)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from the Cayman Islands, was shopping for furniture online and thought there could be a better way to measure three-dimensional space and objects prior to purchase. He came up with the 3-D Measuring Tape (3DMT), as a clever solution to this problem, for both online and brick-and-mortar consumers.

"It was difficult to visualize how much physical space would be occupied by each particular piece of furniture I was considering," said the inventor. "With the 3DMT, you can easily visualize how a furniture item, a lamp or even a piece of artwork will fit in your home or business's space."

The patent-pending 3-D Measuring Tape is a tool that provides an accurate 3-D visual representation of an object's dimensions in any desired space. Furthermore, 3DMT helps eliminate any guesswork prior to ordering any items thus saving time, money, and avoiding the frustration and uncertainty of returning unsuitable items to the retailer.

This clever tool is also lightweight, inexpensive, and user-friendly for homeowners, business owners, contractors, and others who require accurate 3-D modeling in real space. Additionally, the 3DMT can be branded for marketing and promotional purposes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, email sales@intromark.com or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

