Plexus Worldwide® Impacts Hunger Action Month in a Big Way with Week of Service
We are proud to support our team members in strengthening our community and making a positive impact in the lives of many.”SCOTTSDALE , ARIZONA, US, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To make an impact during Hunger Action Month, Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading health and wellness company based in Scottsdale, dedicated its philanthropic efforts to closing the hunger gap for the entire month of September. Plexus donated $10,000 to St. Mary’s Food Bank and supported the charitable efforts of team members through paid volunteer activities and food collection campaigns.
— Alec Clark, President and Founder of Plexus Worldwide
Committed to alleviating hunger and providing critical resources for those in need, Plexus participated in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, an annual nationwide campaign in September that inspires people to join the fight against hunger. Through this partnership, Plexus supported St. Mary’s Food Bank, a local Feeding America affiliate food bank, and concentrated its efforts on helping feed children and families in need.
Plexus also provided additional ways for team members to get involved by supporting 6 different volunteer opportunities during their annual Week of Service with St. Mary’s Food Bank, resulting in a total of 634 volunteer hours donated. Team members also participated in the 4th annual Plexus food drive by collecting nonperishable items that would benefit St. Mary’s Food Bank. Together, employees packed nearly 13,000 emergency and senior food boxes and contributed approximately 3,488 pounds of food for those who need it most. These collective efforts resulted in the equivalent of 136,037 meals to support individuals experiencing food insecurity across the valley.
“We are proud to support our team members in strengthening our community and making a positive impact in the lives of many,” said Alec Clark President and Founder of Plexus Worldwide. “The incredible commitment is admirable, and it is a pleasure to help facilitate their efforts.”
Plexus is committed to supporting nonprofit organizations with in-kind donations and monetary contributions globally throughout the calendar year. Through the Nourish One® Initiative, Plexus donates the equivalent of 10 meals* for every bag of a meal replacement product sold in the U.S. to Feeding America®. Since its inception in 2018, Plexus has donated over 33 million meals* through Feeding America’s network of food banks.
Carolina Llamas
10 to 1 Public Relations
email us here