Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,249 in the last 365 days.

New Release from Sammy Levitt Captures Life in Philly in the ’70s

"Ben's"

Growing up amidst gang wars, crimes, and conflict

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a small town on the south side of Philadelphia, rampant turf wars, gambling, and racketeering dominated the lives of its inhabitants. At every turn, a new conflict arises and those involved try to avoid the police. In "Ben’s," a new book from the author and Philly-native Sammy Levitt, readers are taken back to life in the area in the ’70s where booming gang wars and all sorts of criminal activities dictated the pace of life.

A native of Philadelphia, Sammy Levitt has first-hand experience of life in the area. He witnessed the transformation of the city and was part of the cultural shift that took place in the ’60s–’70s. A graduate of Temple University, also located in the city, even his college life was exposed to the conflicts between rival gangs and their antics. He then worked as a government employee and has been part of the Roxborough Sons of Italy for a quarter of a decade. His published works have appeared in various magazines such as GamblingTimes, Win, and American Turf Monthly.

Torch, a small-time numbers writer working for mob boss Bah-bah, finds himself caught in the middle of two opposing sides. Forced to go underground due to police surveillance and potential capture, Bah-bah runs into a conflict with members of Ben’s, a group of young men involved in small crimes of which Torch is also a member. Amidst all of this, the two groups try to hide a meth lab and avoid a group of rogue policemen who want a piece of the pie for themselves.

Ben’s captured the essence of life in Logan, Philadelphia, in the ’70s. Both enthralling and engaging, it gives readers a feel of the city and all the things that happen behind the scenes.



About Bookside Press: Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

New Release from Sammy Levitt Captures Life in Philly in the ’70s

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.