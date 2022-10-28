New Release from Sammy Levitt Captures Life in Philly in the ’70s
Growing up amidst gang wars, crimes, and conflictTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a small town on the south side of Philadelphia, rampant turf wars, gambling, and racketeering dominated the lives of its inhabitants. At every turn, a new conflict arises and those involved try to avoid the police. In "Ben’s," a new book from the author and Philly-native Sammy Levitt, readers are taken back to life in the area in the ’70s where booming gang wars and all sorts of criminal activities dictated the pace of life.
A native of Philadelphia, Sammy Levitt has first-hand experience of life in the area. He witnessed the transformation of the city and was part of the cultural shift that took place in the ’60s–’70s. A graduate of Temple University, also located in the city, even his college life was exposed to the conflicts between rival gangs and their antics. He then worked as a government employee and has been part of the Roxborough Sons of Italy for a quarter of a decade. His published works have appeared in various magazines such as GamblingTimes, Win, and American Turf Monthly.
Torch, a small-time numbers writer working for mob boss Bah-bah, finds himself caught in the middle of two opposing sides. Forced to go underground due to police surveillance and potential capture, Bah-bah runs into a conflict with members of Ben’s, a group of young men involved in small crimes of which Torch is also a member. Amidst all of this, the two groups try to hide a meth lab and avoid a group of rogue policemen who want a piece of the pie for themselves.
Ben’s captured the essence of life in Logan, Philadelphia, in the ’70s. Both enthralling and engaging, it gives readers a feel of the city and all the things that happen behind the scenes.
