JLuis EL Versatil new song Youngversa is out now

JLuis EL Versatil

JLuis EL Versatil is an independent music artist from Florida, USA.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent music artist JLuis EL Versatil releases a new song titled "Youngversa". It is based on a Latin reggaeton known as perreo with a very contagious rhythm that makes listeners dance.

JLuis EL Versatil is well suited to the Reggaeton, Latin Pop, and Alternative music genres. The talented independent musician, artist, and creator has released his latest song titled "Youngversa".

The talented new artist wants to conquer the music industry with his creative vision and his community. He wants to be considered not only as another singer and artist but as one of the new and most versatil who wants to usher in changes.

Everything from his fashion to the fact that he makes his own songs makes JLuis El Versatil's journey truly unique. His lyrics have a deep meaning. There is a constant mix of pop and reggaeton music, energetic and emotionally intense in his works.

“I always felt that I was born to leave a mark on this world with my creativity. And that is what will be done," said JLuiselVersati. “The truth is that we are all weird, and we live in a weird world. Keep an eye out for Versatil at the top of the charts and as a living legend worldwide."

His musical inspirations include Don Omar, Ozuna, Anuel, Daddy Yankee and Badbunny.

As part of his creation, JLuis El Versatil has released "Youngversa '' as a single, Dile, party en mi casa ,Pa la Calle ,Que te valla bien. Clearly, the talented artist is poised to be at the top of the charts and one of the biggest in the world.

This is just the beginning for the artist who wants a world of acceptance for all. "We are all versatil."

For more details, visit https://instabio.cc/Jluiselversatil.

For updates, follow Rareri on Instagram @Jluiselversatil and Tiktok @Jluiselversatil & all other socials @Jluiselversatil

Versatil
JluiselVersatil
Jluis1212@hotmail.com
