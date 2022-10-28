Cloud-Based Contact Center Market by 2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud-Based Contact Center market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Cloud-Based Contact Center market during 2022-2027.

Cloud-Based Contact Center market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

A cloud contact center is central point in an enterprise, hosted on an Internet server, from which all inbound and outbound customer communications are handled. Cloud contact centers make interactions through voice, email, social media and the web accessible from virtually anywhere. The global Cloud-Based Contact Center market size was valued at USD 12113.18 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period, reaching USD 23076.26 million by 2027.

Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

Agent Performance Optimization (APO)

Dialers

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Others

Applications: -

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Connect First Inc.

Oracle Corporation

NEWVOICEMEDIA

3CLogic

NICE Systems ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

8X8, Inc.

FIVE9 Inc.

Aspect Software Parent Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

