CentralReach Announces Honorees for First-Ever Autism and IDD Care Awards

New Autism and IDD Care Awards recognizes professionals in the space making an impact - increasing access to care, improving quality care, and more.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software, announced the winners of the company’s first-ever Autism and IDD Care Awards at its 4th annual CR Unite Autism and IDD Care Conference, held October 24-27 in San Diego, California. The conference brought therapy providers, special educators, and supported employment agencies together for the first time to discuss the future of autism and IDD care at home, school, and work.

The Autism and IDD Care awards recognize outstanding professionals embracing technology to transform and scale autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) care. Honorees included therapy practice owners, clinicians, registered behavior technicians, special educators, supported employment professionals, and administrative staff.

“As the prevalence rates of ASD continue to rise, so does the demand for quality care for individuals of all ages,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “At this year’s conference, we recognized 86 influential leaders who use the CentralReach Autism and IDD Care Platform to provide imperative support to the individuals and families they serve. Congratulations to all the honorees who are creating lasting change and we look forward to seeing how they will continue to shape the future of care.”

Four of the 86 honorees were also asked to participate in a panel discussion about their individual approaches to the autism and IDD care gap and how they were deploying ways to increase access to quality care. The panelists included were:

For a full list of this year’s Autism and IDD Care Award honorees, please visit: https://centralreach.com/about/autism-idd-care-awards/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 130,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

CentralReach 800-939-5414 pr@centralreach.com