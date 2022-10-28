Defense Integrated Antenna Market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 8.2% to arrive at US$ 2,018.18 Mn by 2028
The "Defense Integrated Antenna Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on "Defense Integrated Antenna Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Platform, Application, and Frequency," the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,257.41 million in 2022 to US$ 2,018.18 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.
Integrated antennas are used in various applications in the aerospace & defense industry. For instance, in a military aircraft, the antenna is used to communicate between aircraft, a satellite, and a ground station. Integrated antennas are also used in aircraft radar systems that help detect objects such as ground objects, airborne objects, and maritime objects. The radar antennas are of low cost and have a compact design. The antennas in radar systems can support generating images, including inverse synthetic aperture radar images and synthetic aperture radar images.
L3Harris Technologies Inc, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Rhode & Schwarz, Terma, Aselsan AS, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Viasat, Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation. are a few key players profiled during the study on the defense integrated antenna market. Several other major market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The defense integrated antenna market report provides detailed market insights, which helps the key players strategize their growth.
The defense integrated antenna market size is segmented into platform, application, and frequency. Based on platform, the defense integrated antenna market is segmented into ground, marine, and airborne. Based on application, the defense integrated antenna market is categorized into navigation, communication, and telemetry. Based on frequency, the defense integrated antenna market is segmented into HF/VFH/UHF-band, L-band, Ku and Ka band, S-band, and multi-band.
Manufacturers of integrated antennas look for various parameters while designing them for any defense application, such as desired performance level for communications and remote sensing functions. Vendors operating in the defense integrated antenna market are developing new antennas that can support new military warfare and tactical communication technologies.
According to the analysis, North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the global defense integrated antenna market in 2022. The defense integrated antenna market in North America is likely to be boosted by initiatives and investments connected with increased military applications of radar systems such as UAVs. The defense integrated antenna market is expected to increase due to the rising industrialization across North America. For instance, L3 Harris offers a miniature multi-band directional (MMD) antenna for ground-based operations. This antenna establishes reliable, only receivable data links for the static operations. It is a low-SWaP (Small Size Weight and Power) antenna that delivers range across L, S, C, and KU frequency bands in a single compact unit. These antennas are adopted due to their high efficiency and reliability. The miniaturization of electronic parts on a large scale is an additional factor contributing to the integrated antenna’s size reduction, as they require less space and can be installed in a small area, which reduces fuel and power consumption.
According to the defense integrated antenna market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The armed forces in the region are spending heavily toward upgrading infrastructure and respective equipment along with improving its communication systems. For instance, Elbit Systems Ltd. received a US$ 548 million contract in June 2022 to provide military-wide multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities to a country's armed forces. The procured device will have long-range defense-grade antenna systems and will be integrated across the country’s defense forces (undisclosed) in Asia Pacific region. Further, in March 2021, Elbit Systems was given a US$ 300 million contract to provide "a country in Asia" with Hermes 900 tactical drones. The contract would last five years, and the company would deliver its Hermes 900 UAVs and related sub-systems, such as defense integrated antenna systems, for effective communication, maintenance, and support services.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a marginally negative effect on the global market for defense integrated antennas. Global economic stability has been completely disturbed by the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has halted business, paused production lines for defense electronics, and disturbed routine operations at several manufacturing facilities. The defense electronic industry is attempting to manage and mitigate the harmful effects of the crisis, as it appears that few enterprises have been spared from its consequences.
In terms of global defense integrated antenna market share, North America is expected to dominate the market in 2022, according to the defense integrated antenna market analysis. North America is one of the largest suppliers of military equipment and related technologies worldwide. The presence of countries such as the US makes the region more reliable for military electronic investments and makes it the largest region for the defense integrated antenna market globally.
