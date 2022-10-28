A New Gorilla Trekking Tour Through East Africa’s Scenery and Wildlife

mountain gorilla trekking

KIGALI, RWANDA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Gorilla trekking itinerary designed for exploring East Africa’s varied wildlife, with excursions through the country’s most beautiful landscapes, has announced its latest availability for December and beyond.

The thorough 12-Day Gorilla trekking tour was recently launched by Augustine Tours and successfully takes small groups through incredible Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda, all-year-round.

Whisking travellers through wildlife, lakes, waterfalls and cultural villages, the tour can be custom-made for solo visitors, small groups, or couples. With a particular focus on local wildlife, this tour takes a deep dive into the cultural and historical exploration of all three countries, including a full-day Kigali city tour, a Gorilla trekking Bwindi National Park, and even a Chimpanzee Trekking experience.

“This tour is the perfect blend of wildlife, nature, history and culture,” says Augustin Ndikuriyo founder of Augustine Tours.

“Everyone needs to experience an overland tour like this at least once, and with our guides at your side, we’ll make sure you see and experience everything you possibly can during this tour. Although we have suggested a 12-day itinerary, the tour can be transformed into a tailor-made safari trip in places, and can even be shortened or extended by three days on either side. Whether your ideal travelling holiday is a pure adventure or a mixture of wildlife and culture – we have everything you need to create unforgettable memories.”

“The best part about this trip is that it can be executed at any time or date of the year. We currently have some last-minute Christmas and New Year availability, which we imagine will be booked up soon. Can you even imagine a better way to celebrate the end of 2022?”

There are a number of excursions included in the various packages available, including a game drive and boat cruise to Murchison Falls National Park, a source of Nile tour and the opportunity to get up close and personal with gorillas. The tour starts in Bujumbura, Burundi, and ends in Entebbe, Uganda.

“This really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for travellers from all around the world,” says Augustin.

“We have so many excursions in the tour, but I would say that one of the biggest and most memorable highlights for our travellers is the Gorilla trekking tour experience in Uganda’s Bwindi National Park. Seeing these beautiful and majestic animals in the open is an experience like no other, and our travellers are often lost for words at the sight of such incredible East African culture and wildlife.”

When booking the ultimate guide to Gorilla trekking tour experience, you’ll get private 4WD transportation, accommodation in a twin/double room on a half-board basis, full tour guide services, gorilla permits, and all required entrance fees.

The tour is available to book all year round, with often the most impressive dates to travel being between Christmas and the New Year.

