Douglas Dynamics Receives Supply Chain Risk Management Award

riskmethods Honors DD Global Sourcing & Supply Team with Program of the Year Award - Mid-size Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Global Sourcing & Supply (GSS) team was recognized as a winner of the 2022 Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) Program of the Year Customer Awards by riskmethods , a Sphera company, and leader in supply chain risk management.



The awards, given at the annual Supply Chain Risk Management Summit in Boston, honor select organizations that exhibit outstanding approaches to supporting their companies’ efforts in creating compliant and sustainable supply chains, while creating more resilient supply networks by proactively identifying, assessing, and mitigating supply chain risk.

Douglas Dynamics received the Mid-size Enterprise Adoption Award for leveraging accurate and timely data with an automated process and understanding the value of a robust SCRM program.

“Managing the risk in our supply chain is an important part of our process that allows us to better support our operations and our customers and provide another competitive edge,” said Jim Klotz, Sr. Vice President Global Sourcing & Supply for Douglas Dynamics. “This has been especially true for us during the pandemic and in more recent supply chain disruptions. We are honored to be recognized alongside such world class companies and appreciate all the efforts of our Global Sourcing and Supply team as they continue to proactively manage risk as part of our overall supply strategies.”

For more information or to see the official event-issued press release, visit risk methods SCRM awards.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the upfit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

