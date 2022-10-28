Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Sixth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the Sixth Judicial District (consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties) provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Fremont, Dodge County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Kenneth J. Vampola.