Financial and payments technology provider Fiserv Inc. will move its headquarters from Brookfield to downtown Milwaukee, eventually totaling nearly 800 jobs for the city, the company announced Thursday.

The global headquarters project, which will include the addition of 250 jobs over five years and a roughly $40 million investment, is contingent on receiving financing assistance currently being considered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the City of Milwaukee, according to a company statement.

[Adapted from: Fiserv moving headquarters to downtown Milwaukee from Brookfield. 800 jobs are involved. October 27, 2022 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]