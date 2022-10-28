AGC Georgia Partners with Contractors to Host Skills Challenge in Southeast Georgia
High school construction students compete in a variety of construction trades at the Bulloch County Agricultural ComplexSTATESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with Ace Electric, Inc.; Choate Construction Company; and West Construction Company to host construction students from 18 area high schools for the Southeast Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex (44 Arena Blvd). This event is one of seven regional events held throughout the state.
Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be held in the following categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, heavy equipment operation, masonry, plumbing, roofing, and welding.
“As a host contractor, our team is thrilled to welcome many local students, teachers, spectators, government officials and more to this amazing event that wouldn’t have been achievable without the support of additional sponsoring industry firms,” West Construction Company President Matt West said. “In addition to providing opportunities for competitors, our goal is to educate students on the numerous career paths that exist within the construction industry.”
Over 200 students will be competing in the Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge, and several hundred additional students will observe in hopes of competing in the future. These students will also benefit from conversations with construction industry professionals who host interactive activities for students to become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“As always, AGC Georgia is proud to host Skills Challenges with regional contractors in seven cities across the state,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “These events provide high school students with the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through real-life competitions. We always love seeing the excitement from competitors’ parents, construction teachers and school counselors, along with local academic and community leaders as they celebrate the achievements of hundreds of students achieving in the construction industry.”
Students from the following construction programs plan to compete in the Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge: Camden County High School, East Laurens High School, Golden Isles College & Career Academy, Lee County High School, Liberty County College & Career Academy, Liberty County High School, Madison County High School, Savannah High School, Statesboro High School, Thomson High School, Toombs County High School, Vidalia High School, Ware County High School, Wayne County High School, West Laurens High School, Wheeler County High School, Windsor Forest High School and Woodville Tompkins.
Additionally, AGC Georgia’s Skills Challenges are a great primer for students who compete in their region’s SkillsUSA competition that will take place in January. Winners from those regional events then participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late March at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org/skills.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 26,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
