Actual SEO Media, Inc. Serving Up the Meat and Potatoes Of Google's E.A.T. Expertise, Authority, and Trustworthiness

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that the majority of the world is connected to the internet, the need for expert, accurate, and trustworthy information is more crucial than ever due to rampant misinformation. Before the internet, people would go to libraries for information. Books were considered to be some of the most reliable sources of information simply because it was thought that someone needed credibility to get a book published. Now, anyone with access to an internet connection and a keyboard can post information regardless of how credible they may be.

Therefore, Google created a system to help weed out the good information from the bad. This system not only helps readers, but it can help the experts in that field. This system is known as Google E.A.T., or Expertise, Authority, and Trustworthiness.



Google's E.A.T. Expertise, Authority, and Trustworthiness



The idea behind this concept is quite simple; articles from reliable sources with accurate information are boosted higher in Google's search engine pages. For example, when reading about symptoms of a particular illness, the most reliable sources are going to be doctors. But the E.A.T. concept goes further than that.

A doctor who specializes in leukemia will have more reliable information than a general physician. Both doctors have authority in medicine and would be considered good sources. Except, the doctor who specializes in leukemia is going to have more accurate information about his particular field. The more authority someone has on a particular subject, the better E.A.T. they will have.

The E.A.T. principle can be applied to just about any piece of content looking to help or educate audiences on a particular subject. Take, for instance, information on how to boost a website's views and SEO. There is an enormous amount of information written about website optimization and how to boost one's SEO scores. Although, not everyone can be considered to be an expert with dependable information.

Similarly to the doctor example given above, there are going to be sources that have specialized knowledge in a particular subject. For example, a company such as Actual SEO Media, Inc. is going to have a better E.A.T. than a Youtube influencer trying to explain to their audience what they did to boost their Youtube channel. Both sources are going to have some bit of viable information, but Actual SEO Media, Inc. is going to have more knowledge and validity in the matter of SEO.

It is important to note that not every brand or website has to focus on E.A.T. as there are subjects that this really will not apply to them. For example, someone with an art business is not going to worry about E.A.T. the way someone who focuses on vehicle maintenance or pet care would.



Google E.A.T.s Up YMYL Content



On that note, the E.A.T. principle leans more heavily on YMYL content, or Your Money Your Life. YMYL content simply refers to the impact it can have on a reader's well-being physically, mentally, emotionally, and/or financially. These areas in a person's life are crucial. Naturally, the information must be from a reliable source, otherwise, the content can have drastic consequences on thousands, possibly millions, of people.

However, this system is not perfect, much like anything else in the world. As such, it is imperative for readers to dig a little further into whether the source that the information is coming from is credible.



How to E.A.T.



There has been a lot of confusion on what Google actually does to implement the E.A.T. system. Contrary to popular belief, there is no actual algorithm for the E.A.T. system. There are many tiny algorithms all working in tandem to help spot good content, but that is not all Google uses. Google has thousands of analyzers and raters that provide feedback that is based on the E.A.T. concept. There are three factors that Google requires its raters to look into:

The credibility of the webpage

The quality of the website as a whole

Who the authors and creators are of the website's content

There is no direct way to measure this type of information, thus it can cause some confusion as to whether or not E.A.T. really matters in a website's ability to rank well. The short answer is that it does, but, as mentioned earlier, it affects YMYL content far greater than sites on particular hobbies, gossip sites, and other content dealing with similar topics.



Who Should E.A.T?



Google has been on the prowl for many years to help stop the spread of misinformation. The E.A.T. system helps redirect audiences' focus on more reliable content. This system can also be a bit of a spectrum. Companies that are looking for any way possible to boost their SEO ranking should consider whether or not E.A.T. is something they should focus on.

As discussed earlier, not every company needs to focus on this concept. They can try, but it may end up being a waste of time for them. Companies that do want to focus on E.A.T. are companies that can have a great impact on someone's life and well-being overall.

For example, articles focusing on physical health and vehicle maintenance both should focus on E.A.T. Yet, the health articles will need to focus more heavily on E.A.T. than the vehicle mechanics as the former can have a greater impact on audiences.

When companies decide if E.A.T. is something they need to focus on, they should ask themselves how much of an impact they are having on the audience's health, finances, or overall quality of life. The more a company or site focuses on one or more of those factors, the more they will need to focus on E.A.T.



How to E.A.T. Better



As stated previously, there is no definitive score to focus on how to improve E.A.T. Most of it is simply ensuring the website has reliable source material. This can either relax content creators or stress them out.

One of the best ways to help boost a website's E.A.T. is through credited sources. The sources should be clearly stated, and there should even be good links that go back to these sources. This way, when a reader wants to check the validity of a source, they can easily find where the author pulled the information from.

It also helps if the author is a credited source. The leukemia doctor example discussed above is a great way to show that the author is, in fact, a reliable source. Therefore, experts who create their own content instead of going through a content writer may want to consider posting their credentials along with each article.

Another example would be to provide unique information. With so much information available it can be extremely challenging to come up with 100% authentic material. However, the more unique the content is, the more well-received the information will be. Authors should focus on a company's overall goal and connect with the audience to help create authentic and original content. Bringing the author's personal passions and inspiration into the content can help make the content more relatable to the targeted audience.

Lastly, companies should make it a regular practice to go through old content and update it whenever possible. The great thing about the internet is that it is not permanent. Content can constantly be changed and altered. For companies who are in fields that are constantly updating, such as the medical field, this is crucial.

