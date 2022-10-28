RocketFuel Blockchain Reports Preliminary Q2 FY2023 Performance

/EIN News/ -- 840% Growth in E-Commerce Transactions over Q1

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced preliminary financial results for its second fiscal quarter, ended September 30, 2022.

Preliminary Second Quarter Results

The Company is pleased to announce that the number of e-commerce transactions that the Company processed increased 840% in Q2 over Q1. The increase in transactions lead to a significant increase in revenue in Q2 over Q1.

CEO’s Remarks

Peter Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of RocketFuel, commented, “We are thrilled with our recent acceleration in transactions and transaction volume, which really picked up steam toward the end of the quarter. It is great to see that our sales strategy to sell indirectly through Payment Service Providers and other partners is producing positive results. During the quarter, more and more partners’ merchants went live and ramped their acceptance of crypto payments using our e-commerce solution. Additionally, we’re excited that early adopters have validated our second product and revenue stream: B2B cross border remittance”

Beginning June 2023, RocketFuel generated greater than $1 million in transaction volume in final tests of its new B2B cross border remittance product with a handful of early adopters. The final version is planned for release later this year, expecting to drive incremental revenue from this new product.

Investor Update Call

RocketFuel will be holding an investor update on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:00 AM Pacific time, to present its latest product status and strategic and growth plans. Investors may join the session at us06web.zoom.us/j/8114210933. A webcast of the presentation will be available on RocketFuel’s website at www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com/investor-relations. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the completion of the event.

A separate investor update to discuss the Q2 FY2023 operating results will take place by mid-November after its quarterly report on Form 10-Q is filed.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

