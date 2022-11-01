Burke Metal Work Announces Participation at The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show from November 9-13 in Indianapolis
New Christmas Ornaments to be Showcased at the Christmas Gift and Hobby Show in Indianapolis from November 9th - 13th, designed and produced by Burke Metal Work
We just came from another festival in Rockville and were thrilled at the feedback we received from customers. We are excited to bring our unique ornaments to this venue for the very first time!”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show is coming up fast, and Burke Metal Work is gearing up to participate! This event is a can't-miss for ornament lovers and Christmas enthusiasts alike. With hundreds of vendors, there's something for everyone. The event takes place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from November 9th through the 13th.
— Angie Burke
Burke Metal Work is a husband and wife-owned small business from Attica, Indiana producing original metal designs for Christmas Ornaments, Home Decor, and Gifts. With over 150 original designs, they are sure to have a Christmas Ornament for everyone in the family. The best part about their ornaments is they can be personalized through engraving, making the ornaments a keepsake for years to come.
The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is a festive marketplace where consumers can shop for holiday gifts, see works from local artisans, and experience holiday displays that will inspire. Attendees will be delighted by quality products and services allowing busy consumers to do all their Christmas shopping in one space. In addition, the marketplace features workshops, holiday entertainment, and tasty treats for all.
Christmas ornament lovers who are unable to attend the event from November 8th through the 13th are encouraged to view Burke Metal Work's amazing collection of gifts by visiting their website, www.BurkeMetalWork.com or exploring their Etsy site.
The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show has Groupon Tickets Available as of the date of this press release for up to 50% off tickets.
Information Provided on their website states the following
2022 DATES & HOURS:
Wednesday, November 9 - Sunday, November 13
Wed- Thurs 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fri- Sat 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am- 5:00 pm
ADMISSION:
Adults (at the door) $14
Adults (Advanced online only) $12
Children (Ages 12 and Under) Free
Senior (65 & older with ID - at the door only) $10 *Only valid November 9-11, 2022*
*Advance Adult Admission will be at the $12 discounted rate through 11/8/22. Starting opening day of the show the price will increase to $14 online, same as box office pricing
