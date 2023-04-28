M SQUARE MEDIA (MSM) APPOINTS RAGHWA GOPAL AS NEW CEO

I’m optimistic about how MSM will serve more aspiring international students worldwide, bridge them closer to their dream campuses, and facilitate key partnerships with schools, government..” — Raghwa Gopal, CEO @ MSM

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada-based global education company M Square Media (MSM) has named Raghwa Gopal as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective April 2023.

Gopal takes the reins from Sanjay Laul, who founded MSM in 2012 as a first-generation entrepreneur who created a unique, risk-free, transparent model to bridge higher education institutions closer to their target students in India, Africa, and elsewhere in the world. Laul will remain an advisor to MSM.

Gopal draws from extensive business experience and joins MSM from British Columbia government agency Innovate BC, where he was president and CEO, helping companies start and scale to fuel technology development, commercialization, and adoption in the Canadian province.

A former CEO of Accelerate Okanagan (AO) and a driving force in the development of its technology sector with a CA$1.6 billion economic contribution, Gopal is a graduate of New Zealand’s Central Institute of Technology in information technology, Australia’s Collier MacMillan School, and the University of the South Pacific.

In addition to being a serial entrepreneur, Gopal is also extensively involved in higher education. He is a former lecturer of business at UBC Okanagan and computer science at the School of Arts and Sciences as well as entrepreneur-in-residence at Okanagan College School of Business. He sat on multiple boards including the University of British Columbia, India Canada Innovation Council, Women’s Enterprise Centre, and the Province of B.C.’s Emerging Economy Task Force.

“It is our pleasure to have Raghwa, a technology leader and seasoned entrepreneur, helm MSM at such an exciting time of growth and global expansion,” said MSM Founder Sanjay Laul. “The depth and breadth of his experience bodes well for the organization as student mobility increases in the years and decades to come, and in our work toward making education accessible to all across diverse lines of business and collaboration with HEIs, agents, and students worldwide.”

Of his appointment as CEO of the 750-strong organization present in 20 countries around the globe, Gopal said: “Leading a tech-driven education company makes utmost sense to me, having been raised in a very poor family and persevering to build tech companies and business ecosystems that help pluck people out of unemployment and poverty.”

“I’m optimistic about how MSM will serve more aspiring international students worldwide, bridge them closer to their dream campuses, and facilitate key partnerships with schools, government, and entire communities for a brighter future for all,” Gopal added.

MSM offers sustainable recruitment and internationalization solutions through in-country offices, the AI-powered edtech platform MSM Unify, pathways & public-private partnerships, and a full suite of global education solutions. MSM currently serves over 1,400 partner institution campuses in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and has helped more than 150,000 students worldwide since its inception in 2012.